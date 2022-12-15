Hometown Briggs’ fifth- and sixth-graders, as well as the seventh- and eighth-grade basketball team, hosted Maryetta Thursday night.
The fifth- and sixth-grade grade boys fell 39-13, with the leading scorer being Jaxson Osborn with three points.
The fifth- and sixth-grade girls got the win, 33-16, led by Kallie Stopp’s 13 points, and Bentley Smith’s 12 points.
The seventh- and eighth-grade boys came out on top with a 37-20 victory, led by Ashton Morgan’s 11 points and Hanley Eusebio’s nine points.
The seventh- and eighth-grade girls fell, 39-11, with Bentley Smith being the leading scorer with six points.
Overall, the teams went 2-2 on Thursday night.
