Briggs Maidens runners-up at state tourney

The Briggs School Maidens seventh- and eighth-grades softball team played 10 games at the Organization of Rural Elementary Schools State Softball Tournament, and brought home the ORES State Runner-Up title. Team members are, front row from left: Keilauna Birdtail, Layney Smith, Brooklynn Mathis, Aubrie Dickson, Alayna Stopp, Rayna Falcon, and Juliana Davenport. Back row: Coach Eugene Stopp, Wahleah Jackson, Stephanie Webb, Brea Lamb, Kori Rainwater, Callee Hartsoe, Jordan Bread, Mykayla Hayes, Jersey Retzloff, and Coach Mickey O'Donnell.