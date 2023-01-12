Briggs v. Woodall: Two county teams hit the court

Two Cherokee County teams met up on the basketball court Thursday, Jan 12, as the Briggs Braves and Maidens took on the Woodall Wildcats and Lady Wildcats.
Both programs played fifth- and sixth-grade boys and girls, in addition to seventh- and eighth-grade boys and girls.
Briggs won the contest of the 5-6 girls in a close-scoring game. Both teams were scrappy and worked hard to gain possession of the ball. Briggs capitalized on those possessions, outscoring Woodall with a final score of 10-7.
The 5-6 boys' game saw the Wildcats hitting the court running. They had the Braves trailing 19-2 at halftime. Wildcats shot the ball well and made key plays on defense. The Braves came out in the second half and fought hard, but couldn’t manage to outscore the Wildcats. This game went to Woodall with a final score of 28-2.
The girls' 7-8 squads took the floor next, showing some great plays. The Briggs Maiden team was no match for the defense-ready Wildcats of Woodall. Many turnovers ended up in Wildcat points. By the end of the first, Woodall had the lead, 19-1.
The young Maidens squad couldn’t manage to get the offense turned on, leaving the Wildcats with a substantial lead heading into halftime, up 24-1.
The second half saw the Maidens sink a few buckets, but not enough to cut the lead of the Wildcats. Woodall took the win 24-9.
The first half of the boys' 7-8 game saw Woodall dominating the ball on offense, outscoring Briggs 27-7 at the half.
The second half saw both teams putting points on the board; however, Briggs couldn’t put a big enough dent in Woodall’s lead. Wildcats won 27-15.
Both Briggs and Woodall will be getting ready to head into the county tournament being hosted at the TMAC, Jan. 17-21.
