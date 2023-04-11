After shutting down Fort Hays State on Saturday, April 8, Northeastern State starting pitcher CJ Briley was named the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Pitcher of the Week.
Taking the mound in the rubber game, looking to win the series, Briley was lights out allowing no runs. Briley added nine strikeouts while allowing two hits and walking three batters.
Briley made just his second start of the season after working out of the bullpen to start the season. So far in two starts the junior right-handed pitcher has allowed three earned runs over 12 innings pitched.
For the season, Briley has struck out 23 hitters while walking just 13.
The RiverHawks' bats were active behind Briley posting 12 runs allowing NSU to beat Fort Hays and win via the mercy rule.
The Riverhawks will be back in action at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 against Central Oklahoma at Rousey Field.
