Sequoyah high school boys’ basketball coach Zac Briscoe took some time away from the coaching game, but when the chance to take over the Indian’s program came up, he quickly jumped at it.
“Sequoyah to me is one of the best jobs in the state,” said Briscoe.
“So when they asked if I was interested I jumped on it. It is a place that is tradition rich that has a lot of great kids that have come through here. For me it was a no-brainer, there were no hesitations. I knew during this past year off reignited a fire in me. I have had a blast doing some camps for the boys.”
Coaching since he was a business student at Oral Roberts, Briscoe has chalked up quite the resume since he began his coaching career. Starting his career with three years left at ORU, Briscoe took over Grace Christian’s middle school volleyball and boys’ basketball.
After he graduated he was promoted to the head coach for high school volleyball, boys basketball, and track and field.
“It definitely gave me a head start. I got used to building it from the ground up and I have been trying to do that ever since,” said Briscoe. “I was a multi-sport athlete growing up. I like being around different kids, it is fun to figure out the strategy to figure out how to be successful.”
His early start in the coaching field gave way to early success.
By 2011, Briscoe was coaching at Lincoln where he would win his first State Championship in volleyball. In 2019, Briscoe brought home the Oklahoma State Championship with Rejoice Christian’s boys’ basketball team.
The cancelation of the 2020 State Championship took away what Briscoe thought was another good chance to pick up a title.
“I never thought I would be a coach that would win it all,” said Briscoe. “There have been so many incredible coaches or teams that have gotten lucky or it just wasn’t their year. To be counted among state champions and to do it two times is more than I could have ever imagined.”
Going into this season a third State Championship is firmly planted in his mind as he takes over the SHS program. So far Briscoe has not had the chance to have a full practice, he has gotten a chance to work with his team in summer league games.
“It is not easy, you are doing it on the fly at summer league games,” said Briscoe. “The guys have been buying in great, they have been excited and coachable. I can’t wait until we can practice and instill some things.”
Once practice starts, Briscoe knows he will have a better chance to instill his system and philosophy into SHS’s program.
“I am just wanting each day to get to know these guys and create a culture of success and winning,” said Briscoe. “I think if we build our team first and we can come together as a cohesive unit everything will come together itself.”
Once the team is brought together and finds its footing on court, Briscoe intends to put forth his defensive mindset.
While SHS will still focus on scoring, stopping their foe from scoring will be more important in their leaders’ eyes.
“I like scoring points, but I hate getting scored on. It starts with our defense, taking care of the ball, and getting good shots from that. From there hopefully, we put up a bunch of points,” said Briscoe.
Looking ahead Briscoe hopes to reignite a successful SHS boys basketball program.
“That is the tradition here at Sequoia; a lot of success. My goal is to get them back to that level of success they have had in 20 years,” said Briscoe. “I think I am a high-energy coach, positive. My teams have typically been pretty intelligent, hardworking teams that try not to beat themselves. No matter what the sport has been that is what we try to do.”
