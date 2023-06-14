Three years ago when Tahlequah residents wanted to go to a proper mountain bike trail they had to travel to northwest Arkansas to get their fix.
Sure there were trails in the area, but they were not necessarily what mountain bikers were looking for according to Tahlequah Trails’ Mike Bingham. But since 2020, Tahlequah Trails has been looking to remedy the problem thanks to their multipurpose path for hiking and mountain biking at Welling Ridge Trails.
“We realized we had similar typographies and similar possibilities [to northwest Arkansas] that we could do that here,” said Bingham “Moving forward we will have something at least equal to what there is in northwest Arkansas. There was no natural outdoor trail system like what we have. That was not available for everyone to use.”
Over the past three years, the tail has grown exponentially.
Starting as just a patch of 200 acres owned by Cherokee County, it was granted to Tahlequah Trails for their new trails. Currently, there are three trails; the first two, Little Brother and Big Brother connect together and are a combined two and a half miles. Those first two trails were planned, designed, and built by volunteers.
The group had an International Mountain Biking Association group come out and design the future track. Making it seem natural was key to Bingham.
“This trail system was designed and we were trained so that it blends into the environment,” said Bingham. “It looks like it fell out of the ground and was there. We didn’t take out any trees, we went up and down the contour lines. There was a lot of thought given to the user’s enjoyment of the trail. In my mind it is unique in the area nothing is like Welling Ridge trails.”
A big break came during the third trial, known as Wildfire. The Cherokee Nation funded the group for the intermediate trail. This allowed the group Rogue Trails to come in and professionally install the newest mile-and-a-half trail.
The way the trail was designed allows for nature to stand out to those riding or walking the trail. This was the newest trail, opening up this spring.
“There are some amazing points that some of them go to. If you think of those ridge tops, those trails tend to follow those ridge tops at different levels,” said Bingham. “It is a lot of greenery right now. The views are even better when the leaves are falling. There is quite a bit of wildlife a number of birds, deer raccoon squirrels pine trees.”
Along with the three trails, the Wellings Ridge Trails were also able to fundraise for a parking lot, storage unit, and a trail counter that shows how many people have been on the trails. Since it was installed the trail has been averaging over 500 patrons a month.
The group also hosts events at the trail including most recently International Mountain Biking Day on June 3. Besides that, the group gets together once a month to voluntarily clean and maintain the paths. According to Bingham, this is key to persevering with what they created. One Saturday every month from 8-11 a.m. the group goes out and trims overhanging tree limbs, cuts down weeds, and cleans up any trash on the trail.
“We get together and look at what trail maintenance we need to do,” said Bingham. “It is always changing and growing, we do that once a month to keep everything looking good.”
One of the best things about the trail according to Bingham has been the community support that the group has received.
“We have had countless individuals donate equipment and funding, just an outpouring of community, not just local but throughout the state, have volunteered their time,” said Bingham. “To see the families and people of all ages using the trail system in place. By the numbers I expressed it just shows that this is something that was very much needed from our community.”
The group’s latest project is adopting roughly four miles of highway from Cherokee County, where they will go and clean up that section of highway. The last time the group went out to clean, they collected 38 bags of trash.
