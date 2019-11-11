EDMOND -- Central Oklahoma maintained its recent dominance of the President's Cup Saturday afternoon at Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
The Bronchos dismantled Northeastern State, 82-14, to win their sixth straight in the series and also put an extension on the RiverHawks' winless drought.
Central Oklahoma, who scored the game's first 24 points, led 40-14 at halftime and outscored the RiverHawks 42-0 in the second half, rushed for 392 yards with six touchdowns on the ground and finished with 654 total yards of offense.
It's the second time this season an opponent has scored 80 points or more against NSU, who is now 0-10 on the season under first-year head coach J.J. Eckert. It's also the fifth time the RiverHawks have allowed over 70 or more points. In the last three weeks, they have been outscored, 247-21.
Both of NSU's touchdowns came on the ground in the second quarter by Kevin Jackson, who closed with 44 yards on 13 carries.
"Tale of two halves, that's the most frustrating thing," said NSU head coach J.J. Eckert. "You come out at halftime, and you have aspirations we get a pretty good kickoff, and again, it's like you can't stop the bleeding sometimes in any aspect of it. Whether it be turnovers, to be able to learn how to make tackles in space and just being able to make sure you're doing all the fundamental things correctly.
"40-14 at halftime isn't really a super close football game, but it's reachable. When you come out in the second half and don't have an opportunity to do the things you feel like you did pretty well in the first half, we had some turnovers, and then the turnover deal flipped and look what happened. It's just like anything else. You just can't stop the process as far as making it be something you're able to look at and say here's something we can fix, a turnover after a safety after a turnover it just kind of kept going."
Central Oklahoma, now 5-5 on the season, took complete control in the third quarter.
T.J. Roberts had touchdown runs of 18, one and two yards to push UCO's lead to 75-14 following a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown by Kolby Underwood and a 12-yard TD pass from Brandon George to Dawson Huddleston to start the third.
George completed 13 of his 20 pass attempts for 257 yards with three touchdowns and added 121 yards on the ground. Taj Griffin finished with 114 rushing yards, and Robert followed with 95 yards and had three scoring runs.
NSU went 63 yards in just four plays on its first scoring drive, capped by a Jackson 9-yard TD run. The RiverHawks went 75 yards in nine plays to get to within 40-14 right before halftime. Jackson completed the drive with a 1-yard scoring run.
Northeastern State was held to minus-5 rushing yards and 154 total yards. Quarterback Jacob Medrano completed 11 of 23 passes for 159 yards, threw one interception and was sacked three times. The RiverHawks committed four turnovers, three of those on fumbles, and were just 2 of 13 on third downs.
Senior linebacker Lane Yoder paced the defense with 11 total tackles, while Elijah Wallace followed with nine. J'Quille Washington had six stops and an interception.
The Bronchos now lead the President's Cup series, 13-9.
"It's tough to swallow because we really came in and had aspirations to win a 60-minute football game, and not playing the whole second half is very frustrating, but we'll learn from it," said Eckert.
The RiverHawks, who have now lost 23 consecutive games going back to October 2017, wrap up their season at Doc Wadley Stadium Saturday when they host Fort Hays State in a 2 p.m. kickoff.
