Last season the Keys football team was young and with youth comes mistakes.
With minimal seniors on the team head coach Adam Hass had to play a lot of freshmen last season. Now with a season under their belts, Hass likes the advancements his young players have shown during Keys’ spring football camp.
“It is going to pay off,” said Hass. “In the moment you want to be more successful and speed up the process, even though it didn’t happen in the immediate the experience is going to pay off. In our spring practice, we are looking to continue to grow where we left off. We want to continue to grow through the spring.”
The lack of experience came back to hurt the Cougars who finished last season with an 0-10 record. Despite this Hass was proud with how his team competed.
“Last year we struggled all season,” said Hass.
“We had a lot of adversity our senior class last year was not really big. We had a lot of young kids on the field. It was a process throughout the season to learn the game and the fundamentals, just a struggle for us to gel together all season. They all stuck it out and competed and finished the whole season, but no one quit, no one backed down.”
Over nearly the last two weeks, Hass and the Cougars have been focusing on building on the young core they started to build last season.
One big focus this year has been to build a culture the Cougars can hang their hat on. Hass sees this as the first step in building up his program.
“We are continuing where we left off and we are pushing the fundamentals and the discipline to follow through,” said Hass. “When you go 0-10 as we did, you can’t help but get a little bit of sourness. So we have been working on making the culture right and building on that.”
Though early, Hass has been happy with the progress his young players have made over the offseason. There has been no need for Hass to motivate the enthused Cougars squad.
“I feel like we have had a great spring ball,” said Hass. “I feel like our team is motivated, one more year more mature with more experience. They seem to be motivated and in the right mind. That really hasn’t been something that I have had to harp on for spring ball because it has been there.”
Next season Hass expects a pair of seniors to step up as the on-field leader and off-field leaders. Austin Davis and Garden Barnes look to be a pair of leaders for the Cougars.
Still, with a young team, Barnes and Davis should provide leadership as seniors.
“We expect them to be senior leaders. Everyone has had a good spring ball I am proud of the entire team,” said Hass. “All those guys that were young last year and had to play have looked tremendously better than last year.”
Along with Davis and Barnes, the Cougars are excited about the addition of Trayvon Guthrie. Last season Guthrie was injured in week four and missed most of the season for Keys.
Looking ahead to next season, the Cougars are expecting to compete for a district title. Guthrie, Davis, and Barnes are expected to be key pieces for this run.
“Our goal like just about everyone else is that we would like to compete for a district title and playoff spot,” said Hass.
“Overall we want to be competitive in every game and get better week to week and be competitive every week.”
Spring football wraps up this week for the Cougars. The last practice will be on Thursday, May 25. The Cougars will then take go to Checotah for a series of scrimmages on Friday, May 26.
