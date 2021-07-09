Building Blocks: Wil McCoy becomes eighth NSU signee

Wil McCoy became Northeastern State's second men's basketball signee of the week on Friday.
McCoy is the eighth signee of the 2021-22 class for head coach Ja Havens and the RiverHawks. McCoy follows 7-foot center Edra Luster, who signed on Wednesday.
McCoy, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward and native of Lincoln, Nebraska, averaged 13 points and 4.5 rebounds at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Nebraska last season. He helped lead the Storm to NJCAA Region IX and Super Regional titles.
"We love Wil's combination of basketball IQ, toughness, shooting ability and skill," Havens said in an NSU press release. "With his versatility, he will have the opportunity to play and defend multiple positions, and he can score in a variety of ways. Wil is a proven winner, and he is a great fit for our style of play."
McCoy, who will have three years of eligibility with the RiverHawks, poured in a season-high 29 points on 11 of 17 overall shooting on Feb. 9 against York College Junior Varsity. He scored 20 points or better three times and reached double figures in scoring on 14 occasions. McCoy earned Player of the Game in a NJCAA Division II National Tournament contest against Johnson County Community College where he scored 25 points.
In his lone season with Southeast Community College, Mccoy shot 44 percent overall from the floor and 38.8 percent from 3-point territory. He started in 22 of 23 games and recorded one double-double and averaged two assists.
Other Northeastern State signees for 2021-22 include freshmen Jake Gendron (Bishop Kelley), Caison Hartloff (Claremore) and Watie Byrd (Muldrow High School), and transfers Tylor Arnold (East Central), Ryan Gendron (Tulsa) and Payton Breedlove (North Iowa Area Community College).
Havens, who is expecting to sign one more player, returns five guards -- Brad Davis, Christian Cook, Rashad Perkins, Dillon Bailey and Jaxon Jones, and a pair of forwards -- Obi Agu and Daniel Dotson.
The RiverHawks went 5-17 overall and 5-17 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association last season in Havens' first year as head coach.
