BUILDING SKILLS: Briggs Basketball League priming youth for upper levels

Gary Trembly | Daily Press

Bronson Johnson, far, left orange, of the 12U GOATS, drives on Lucas Jackson, No. 33 white, of Tahlequah Hustle, Saturday, Nov. 19, as Johnson's teammate Kobe Timmons, No. 33 orange, sets a screen. The referee in the rear, watching for fouls, is Tahlequah High School athlete Brayden Northington.