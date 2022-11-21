BUILDING SKILLS: Briggs Basketball League priming youth for upper levels

News about professional sports can be found literally everywhere. Major college sports are pretty much the same, while smaller college sports, for the most part, can be found only by Googling or in area settings.
High school sports dominate the bulk of the local sports markets, while junior high sports are lucky to get a blurb occasionally. So where does that leave the younger kids, the 5-to-6-year-olds who give their all, however comically, to the fifth through sixth graders who are just under junior high level?
Enter the Briggs Basketball League, a league sponsored by Briggs School Service Club and Briggs Athletics. The BBL is set up for youth from age 6 to youth who are no more than 12 years old on Sept. 1.
The mission statement, as such, of BBL is as follows: Every participant will receive either a medal or trophy at the end of the season. We will not be keeping standings due to undesired behaviors in previous years. The purpose of this league is to teach kids basketball fundamentals and instill in them a love for the game. It also gives players the opportunity to get added play and practice time. This should be a time for coaches to teach their players. Score will be kept and there will be a winner for each game, there just won't be an overall league champion.
The BBL encourages fans to attend and cheer their teams on, but any fan who behaves in an unsportsman-like manner towards the referees - who are often local high school, or college students - coaches, and/or players, will be asked to leave.
Team coaches and their players are admitted free to the games, and all others are charged a nominal $2 fee at the door. The games are held at both Briggs gymnasiums each Saturday, although this Saturday, Nov 16, there will be no games due to the Thanksgiving holiday. That $2 entitles the payee access to as many as 38 games throughout the day, beginning at 8 a.m., and the final games starting at 9:30 p.m.
Age groups in the league include a 6U mixed league, and separate girls and boys divisions of 8U, 10U, and 12U. In all, 65 total teams are registered and playing in the league.
Although a majority of the players are from the Tahlequah/Briggs area, and the local outlying ORES school areas, some come from as far away as Muskogee, Fort Gibson, Hulbert, Westville, Stilwell, etc.
For more information on teams, such as Goal-rillas, Mambacitas, 3 Pointers, and Hustlin' Honeys, and the other 61 teams, the next thing to being there is reading about it in the Tahlequah Daily Press Sports.
