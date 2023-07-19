On Monday, July 17 the Tahlequah Tigers softball team kicked off its season in earnest. After spending the summer playing in scrimmages and working out the team was finally able to meet together for their first practices.
The first order of business for head coach Chris Ray is piecing together the top players for this season. Though this does not appear to be a hard task for the veteran head coach.
“I pretty much know what the majority of these kids what they are capable of and what their ceiling is,” said Ray.
This season Ray and the Tigers are looking for their sixth straight State appearance. With THS only graduating a pair of seniors, the Tigers team comes back highly experienced. This year’s senior class is full of mature players in Charlea Cochran, Maddy Parish, Jersey Retzloff, and Loren Walker.
That senior class is full of players with experience in the state tournament, giving the Tigers a good set of leaders for the underclassmen.
“I think from a leadership standpoint, they have been in the program since they were freshmen they know what the expectations of the program are,” said Ray. “So they will be available to the younger kids as a kind of resource to assist those kids. Those kids have been here for all four years and they will be a good person to lean on for the underclassmen.”
With just two juniors and six upperclassmen in general the Tigers will need a lot of production from their underclassmen to return to the State Tournament. At the time of print, all of the Tigers’ starting pitchers were underclassmen. Riley Dotson looks to fit into the ace spot that Mikah Vann left with her graduation. The sophomore pitched in a third of the Tigers’ games a season ago and looks to be Ray’s new ace.
Along with Dotson, sophomore Alayna Stopp, and freshman Laykn Adams will get some looks on the rubber this season.
“They don’t throw as hard as Riley but they both understand what we are trying to accomplish,” said Ray. “With the defense, we have behind them, they can be successful. It will be a learning experience early on, it wouldn’t surprise me if we take a few bumps and bruises until they settle in and get comfortable.”
As far as bats go, Cochran and Dotson are expected to be the best two hitters on the team for the second straight year.
Outside of that pair, Roy is expecting a big season out of junior Amelia Miller. The first baseman/catcher struggled with a shoulder injury throughout the year that drained her power.
But Ray is hopeful for an even better season after off-season shoulder surgery.
“I am so excited for Amelia Miller’s season,” said Ray. “She started at first base for us last year and played pretty much the whole year with some pain in that shoulder. Now that she has that surgery I think she will show more power.”
Along with Miller, Ray is expecting a breakout year from Ellie Murphy. As a freshman, Murphy did not get much time on the field in the fall, but after a breakout spring slow pitch season, Miller looks to take the next step.
“She did not get a lot of varsity innings in fast pitch but came into her own during slow pitch. Her bat has continued to get better,” said Ray. “Playing all those variety games in the spring gave her a ton of reps at first base. It is going to benefit her to get all those variety innings in the spring. I think it will translate to fast pitch.”
When Miller is not at first base, Murphy is expected to get the starting nod.
The biggest challenge this season will be finding a replacement for departed third baseman Jayley Ray. The All-State player stole that starting spot for the last three seasons. Over the summer Ray tried a variety of players at that position and it looks like sophomore outfielder, Syda Alley will move to third base for the season.
“We are having to start over at that position,” said Ray “[Alley] played there the last couple of games and did an outstanding job. She had a really good State Tournament last year.”
The Tigers next take the field on Friday, July 20 for a scrimmage at Eufaula.
