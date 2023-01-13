BULLDOGS BARKING: Lady Indians attempt comeback, but fall short

The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs came to the Place Where They Play Friday Jan.13 to take on the Sequoyah Lady Indians. Wagoner left with the win and a final score of 49-36.
Wagoner won first possession and favored the three as they got the first quarter started. Several Lady Bulldogs put in shots, including Grace Shieldnight, Ellie Bryant, and Cambri Pawpa.
Sequoyah’s Annaston Brown had all seven of the Lady Indian points in the first. Scoreboard had Wagoner leading going into the second quarter 14-7.
The Lady Indians worked seven more points on the board with Tylee Ford, Wicahpi Cuny, and Annaston Brown all scoring buckets. Lady Bulldogs answered back with 11. Turnovers and missed shots left Sequoyah trailing Wagoner 25-14 headed into halftime.
The Lady Indians came out and lit up their offense, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 16-14. A buzzer beater three-pointer from way downtown by Sequoyah’s Julisa Silva helped chip away at Wagoner’s lead. The Lady Bulldogs maintained the lead 39-33 moving into the last quarter of play.
The fourth quarter was a very physical ballgame, with both teams wanting the win. After a tough played quarter, Wagoner kept their lead, winning the ballgame 49-36.
Leading the lady Indians in scoring were Annaston Brown with 27 points, Julisa Silva with 3, and 2 points each by Tylee Ford, Wicahpi Cuny, and Anias Bible.
The Lady Indians will travel to Dale Saturday Jan. 14 to take on Riverside.
