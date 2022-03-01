TULSA — Tahlequah hit a rare bump in the road and got knocked off course Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers had their 15-game winning streak come to an end and their road to a state tournament got longer as they fell to Tulsa Union, 48-35, at John Q. Hammons Arena in Tulsa in a Class 6A Regional Tournament championship game.
Tahlequah, who slipped to 22-3 on the season, will play Stillwater Thursday in an 8 p.m. tipoff at Tulsa Will Rogers High School. Stillwater (12-13) fell to Bixby, 52-38, in another regional final Tuesday at Bixby.
Union, paced by TK Pitts’ game-high 18 points, went on a decisive 10-0 run during the third quarter after Tahlequah got to within 25-24 following a basket and free throw by Kori Rainwater at the 6:01 mark.
“Union was in the 6A state semifinals last year and were returning three starters, so we knew going in it would be tough,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We haven’t seen a lot of what we saw tonight this year. They have a lot of size, they play physical and they’re more athletic and longer than us.”
Pitts, a Southern Methodist University signee, nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner to put the Redhawks up 30-24 and later had a basket and free throw to increase Union’s lead to 33-24 with 4:19 remaining in the third.
Tahlequah went nearly five minutes without a point during the Redhawks’ run.
“We knew it was going to be hard to win if we had empty trips on the offensive end,” Qualls said. “We had some good looks, we started well and forced turnovers early on, but you’ve got to do a better job offensively against a really good team like that. They’re one of the best defensive teams in the state.”
The Lady Tigers narrowed the margin to 35-30 after a Jadyn Buttery 3-pointer at the 1:15 mark of the third, but Union scored the next five points as Makenzie Malham had a basket and Pitts had a basket and free throw to open the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Tahlequah never got closer than nine points the remainder of the way. The Redhawks took their largest lead (46-31) following a 6-0 run after Tahlequah standout guard Smalls Goudeau fouled out with 2:33 remaining.
The Lady Tigers, led by Goudeau’s 12 points, were at their best in the opening quarter and took a 9-4 lead after a Lydia McAlvain 3 and a Goudeau offensive rebound and basket.
Union took a 23-19 lead into halftime following a basket and free throw from Sydni Smith after Tahlequah got to within 20-19 on an inside score by Buttery with 38 seconds left.
Rainwater followed Goudeau with nine points, Buttery closed with five, and Faith Springwater finished with four. McAlvain added three points, and Emily Morrison had two.
The Redhawks (17-5) also received double-figure scoring from Aubrey Hishaw, who finished with 10 points. Brooke Bettis had nine points.
Stillwater eliminated Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 51-45, Saturday in Bixby. Tahlequah will need to win Thursday and again on Saturday to advance to the state tournament.
“It’s a quick turnaround. We have to just forget about it and get ready for Stillwater on Thursday,” Qualls said.
