BUMP IN THE ROAD: NSU drops Saturday pair at Fort Hays State

The Northeastern State men’s and women’s basketball teams both fell on the road to Fort Hays State Saturday at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Kansas.
Rashad Perkins and Christian Cook combined for 33 points in the RiverHawks’ 66-57 setback to the Tigers.
NSU, who fell to 12-12 overall and 7-11 in the MIAA, had half of its field goals come from 3-point territory. The RiverHawks were 9 of 21 on 3s (42.9 percent) and 18 of 49 overall (36.7 percent).
Perkins, who led the RiverHawks with 17 points, buried a game-high three 3-pointers and went 6 of 8 from the free throw line. He pulled down five rebounds, and recorded three assists and three steals. Cook followed with 16 points on 5-of-11 overall shooting. Cook added a pair of 3s and went 4 for 4 from the foul line.
Obi Agu added nine points and a team-high six rebounds for NSU, who committed 17 turnovers and 22 fouls. Leading scorer Emeka Obukwelu and Tylor Arnold both fouled out of the contest, and Fort Hays State converted on 22 of its 27 free throw attempts.
The Tigers, who moved to 18-4 overall and 13-4 in the conference, had four players — Nyjee Wright, Jared Vitztum, Kaleb Hammeke and Gabe Pieschl — finish in double figures. Wright led the way with 14 points and went 6 for 6 from the free throw line, Vitztum followed with 12 points and a game-best seven rebounds, Hammeke added 11 points and had a team-high four field goals, and Pieschl closed with 10 points and six rebounds.
Northeastern State returns to the NSU Event Center for a pair of home games this week. The RiverHawks host Newman Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff, and face rival Central Oklahoma Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Turnovers bits NSU women: Northeastern State committed 20 turnovers that led to 23 Fort Hays State points as the RiverHawks fell 78-59 Saturday to drop their second consecutive game.
The RiverHawks, paced by Zaria Collins’ 14 points, fell to 5-19 overall and 3-15 in MIAA play. Maleeah Langstaff added 13 points and five assists, and Maegan Lee contributed with 12 points and knocked down three 3-pointers. Collins, who also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, shot 5 of 10 overall and went 4 for 4 from the free throw line. Langstaff had a pair of 3s and shot 5 of 11 overall from the floor.
Fourth-ranked Fort Hays State, who improved to 21-3 overall and 15-3 in the MIAA, was sparked by Cydney Bergmann’s game-high 15 points. Bergmann shot 6 for 6 overall and added a game-high five steals.
The Tigers also received 14 points and four 3-pointers from Jaden Hobbs, while Emma Ruddle added 11 points and three 3s.
NSU, who shocked Fort Hays State, 67-58, at the NSU Event Center on Monday, Feb. 7, returns home to face Newman Thursday in a 5:30 p.m. start. The RiverHawks also host Central Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
