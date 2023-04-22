It was never the plan for Ryan Helsley to make the MLB.
Out of high school, the Tahlequah native planned to get his degree and graduate from his hometown Northeastern State University. But little did he know, Helsley’s career on the pitcher’s mound would take off and just after two years he was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2015 draft.
“I had a couple of junior college offers, but a four-year school was what I wanted to do,” said Helsley. “I just wanted to go to school and get my degree but baseball took off. It was special for me to play at home for most of my games with my family being able to come. I am thankful for my time there at NSU.”
Now, eight years after he put on a RiverHawks uniform, Helsley has been announced as one of the newest members of the 2024 NSU Athletics Hall of Fame. In November, Helsley will be inducted into the Hall of Fame with four other former RiverHawks.
Helsley earned his induction thanks to earning spots on the Midwest-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association All-Conference team each of the two years he was at NSU.
“It is a true honor,” Helsley said. “It is an honor to be a part of that club. There are a lot of great people in the Hall of Fame. I hope I can help make NSU great for years to come.”
Outside of his accomplishments during his time at NSU, the 28-year-old flamethrower has begun to build himself as a threat out of the Cardinals bullpen. As the Cardinals’ closer, Helsley has become one of the most reliable relievers in the league.
Helsley fully broke through during the 2022 season. As the Cardinals closer he was selected to his first MLB All-Star game after posting a 0.73 earned run average, 54 strikeouts, and a 5-1 record during the first half of the season all while regularly serving up 100-mile-an-hour fastballs. Halsey made an appearance in the ASG in the eighth inning allowing one runner and giving up no runs.
“I just tried to treat it like any other game not trying to psych myself out too much,” said Helsley. “I wasn’t trying to make too big of a deal about it and enjoy my time.”
Without injuries, minor league recalls, and the pandemic, Helsey was able to complete a full season for the first time in 2022. Being out there every day was key to Helsley’s successful season according to the flamethrower.
“I think just being healthy and being confident with myself,” said Helsley. “At this level, I learned mentality is the biggest game changer out there. That is something I try to work on day in and day out.”
This season Helsley has continued his strong performance from last season with a 2.57 ERA, with 10 strikeouts over 10 innings pitched.
Even though Helsley has accomplished his fair share in the MLB, he has not forgotten his roots in Cherokee County.
This offseason Helsley donated over $15,000 to his old Middle School Tenkiller Public School. Thanks to the help of the Major League Impact, St. Louis Cardinals Fantasy Football League.
The Big League Impact fund is a league where fans can pay an entrance fee to play fantasy football with some of their favorite players. That entrance fee then goes to a charity of that player’s choice.
When the time came to donate that money, Helsley did not have a hard decision to make.
“I think it is important to give back to the next generation,” said Helsley. “I wanted to give back and help those kids, I know a lot of those kids could use the extra money to up their education and sports. I wanted to do my due diligence and help them out.”
Besides giving his donation to his old school, Helsley hopes to serve as an inspiration to the athletes in the area. As one of the few players to make it to the majors from Tahlequah and the Cherokee nation, Helsley hopes to serve as an inspiration for young athletes in town.
“It means a lot, coming from small town Tahleuqah and being able to represent the Cherokee community,” said Helsley. “I don’t take it lightly I try to do my best for the next generation to show those kids that I came from the area and they can do anything they put their minds to.”
Helsley, and the rest of this year’s class, will be inducted into NSU’s Hall of Fame on November, 4.
