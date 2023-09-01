Coming into the season, a third-year cornerback with few starts is expected to play a significant role in Oklahoma State’s pass defense.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is for the Cowboys over the past few years.

It’s a daunting task for redshirt sophomore Cam Smith, who is filling the void Jabbar Muhammad left when he transferred to Washington.

Muhammad himself made his first career start in the Fiesta Bowl and replaced Christian Holmes the following season. Before that, Holmes started twice in his first season with OSU and eventually replaced Rodarius Williams.

Smith started in just three games in 2022, but his last was his best as he recorded a season-high five tackles in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Wisconsin.

“We use the term ‘thrown into the fire,’ and that was kind of like my situation,” Smith said. “I started getting a little more comfortable, and I feel like I’ve carried that into fall camp.”

Oklahoma State’s pass defense last season ranked 106th out of 131 in opposing yards per game and 113th in total opposing pass yards.

Much of that has to do with playing in a conference known for its offensive firepower as eight Big 12 teams were in the bottom half of pass defense rankings, and nine were top-half passing offenses.

That means it should be no surprise that the team with the conference’s best cornerback tandem, TCU, made the furthest run of any Big 12 team in the College Football Playoff era.

For Oklahoma State, Smith said, an improvement on the field starts with a culture change in the locker room.

A secondary that lost Muhammad and Thomas Harper is leaning heavily on youth to step up as leaders, and Smith said he and Korie Black stepped up.

“I feel like the people we brought in bought in right away,” Smith said. “You could see people actually enjoy being in the locker room, and through my past two years here, I can’t say it was always like that.”

Whether the positive vibes prove to be a benefactor of positive plays remains to be seen, but it’s a start.

“We seem more together as a family,” Smith said. “When we go in the locker room you see the defense messing with the offense and the offense messing with the defense.”

Strong families communicate, and that’s no different on the football field.

“I talk to KD (Kendal Daniels) and Trey (Rucker) all the time,” Smith said. “They communicate with me when I have help or if I’m by myself on an island. They give me a look and I know.”

This is especially important for players learning under their third defensive coordinator in as many years.

Defenders have routinely praised Bryan Nardo this fall as he’s attempted to integrate the 3-3-5 into OSU’s scheme.

“You see everyday people getting more comfortable, us playing fast and not thinking too much all the time,” Smith said.

The past few weeks have been an important time for the starters to knock off rust and sharpen their minds under Nardo’s system.

For younger players, it may be the best chance to show coaches they can be the clichéd “next man up.”

Smith said freshman D.J. McKinney, and Smith’s younger brother, Dylan, have kept him at his best.

“Our cornerback room is very competitive,” Smith said. “I feel like I got people behind me who are pushing me. I know I got to be on my game every day cause I know if I’m not … I know they’ll come for me.”

And the cycle continues.