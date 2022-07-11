Volleyball teams have six players on the floor at the start of each game. Exactly half of the Sequoyah Lady Indians’ team graduated last spring, leaving three returning starters: Shailey Hair, Kelsey Kingfisher, and Taytum Hooper, all seniors.
The Lady Indians are coached by Laurin Keen, a 2011 graduate of Sequoyah, and a former volleyball player under former Sequoyah volleyball coach Mark Herrin.
Keen attended college at the University of Central Oklahoma, where she devoted her time to studies and getting a degree.
“After that, I returned to Sequoyah,” Keen said, “and became assistant volleyball coach under Coach Herrin.”
When Herrin left Sequoyah the following year, Keen became the head volleyball coach.
“I’ve been the head coach for three years, but have only gotten to coach the past two years,” she said. “Last year, we were 13-10, but we graduated three.”
The three remaining starters have already been named above, and Keen said she was excited about those three, and her entire team.
“Isabella Sierra got in quite a bit last year, Shelby Gregory will be playing for the first time this year, but she’s going to help us out, and then Maddie Kester, who played volleyball for the first time last year, will also be a starter this year,” Keen said. “There are some pretty good other players too, but they were mostly JV players last year.”
Keen said if the game was on the line, she wanted Hooper on the service line. “She has a super, mean, hard serve, and she has a lot of confidence behind that,” she said. “I know she won’t hold back, and will make a play.
“She has several good serves, a good drop, and hard to handle,” she added. “She can jump serve or not, she can mix it up.”
“Shailey Hair is a relative newcomer to volleyball, but she’s an athlete,” Keen said. “That girl can jump out of the gym.
“She’s a strong middle hitter,” she said. “She’s a great blocker.”
Kingfisher is the setter, and Keen said she can get to the ball wherever it is, really fast. “Kelsey is very quick, and it a very good setter,” Keen said.
She said if the Lady Indians were to play today, and they had the serve, the lineup would be Kingfisher, Hooper, Hair, Sierra, Kester, and Gregory, in that order.
Another senior, Farin Meigs, will be seeing a lot of playing time as well, Keen said. “Farin has a lot of energy, she’s a great team player, and she’ll be getting a lot of time on the floor,” she said. “I have several others coming along, and I haven’t even seen any freshmen yet, so I don’t really want to say anything about any of the others yet.” Keen left the impression some of those others she was talking about might become more known as the season progresses.
When talking about the Lady Indians’ schedule, Keen said one of the teams to beat would be Okay. “They always have a good program over there,” she said. “They’re always going to give us a good match, make us play hard and do everything right.
“Another team that always challenges us is Westville. They have a great program over there too,” she said.
“We have a few more on our schedule that are going to be really good games,” she added.
The Lady Indians host a tournament every year, and this year is no exception. In addition, they will be participating in the Okay Tournament, the Salina Tournament, and the Wagoner Tournament.
“This team is ready to be on the court,” Keen said in conclusion. “They have been putting in the work, they love the game, and that makes coaching them so much fun.
“It’ll be a really good year because of how much they want to be out there, and how hard they want to work,” she said.
“These girls are friends, they’re friends outside of volleyball, they hang out together, and they really have fun with it,” she said. “I’m really excited about this season.”
The Lady Indians will open their season Aug. 12-13, hosting their annual tournament. Other teams involved in the tournament will be Okay, Westville, Salina, Edison JV, and Wagoner.
Their first regular season match will be at home in The Place Where They Play, Aug. 25, against East Central. The JV match will begin at 4:00 p.m., and the varsity will start at 5:00.
Aug. 30, the Lady Indians will travel to Westville for JV and varsity action, and Sept. 1, they play JV/V at Edison.
The Wagoner Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 9-10, then on Sept 12, Tulsa Rogers will come to Sequoyah for JV/varsity action.
Sept. 16-17 will be the Okay Tournament, followed by a regular season match at Okay on Sept 22.
Salina’s Tournament is set for Sept. 23-24, then the Lady Indians will wrap up their regular season with away matches at Hulbert, Sept. 27, and a home matches against Westville, Sept. 29.
All JV matches begin at 4:00 p.m., followed by varsity at 5:00 p.m.
