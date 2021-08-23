Tahlequah couldn’t carry over its Friday success into Saturday at the Owasso Festival.
The Lady Tigers suffered consecutive losses to Muskogee (4-3) and Tulsa Union (6-2) after opening the festival with wins over Owasso (2-1) and Bartlesville (14-4).
The two setbacks also snapped their 6-game win streak. Tahlequah will take its 10-4 overall record into Tuesday’s road contest against McAlester. The Lady Tigers are 3-0 in District 5A-4 play.
Tahlequah led just once over the two contests. It came after a sacrifice fly to left field by freshman Amelia Miller that scored Lexi Hannah during the third inning against Muskogee.
The Lady Tigers scored a single run in the fifth to get to within 3-2, and added their final run in the seventh. Senior first baseman Hailey Enlow hit an inside-the-park home run to right in the fifth, and senior Mia Allen drove in Miller with an RBI single to center in the seventh.
Allen paced the lineup with three hits, while sophomores Charlea Cochran and Madi Matthews added two each. The Lady Tigers closed with 10 hits, but left 12 runners stranded on base.
“Our hitting with runners in scoring position was sub par,” Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. “We left 12 runners stranded against Muskoge. In both the Union and Muskogee games we didn’t execute our short game efficiently. We also had a couple of baserunning miscues that thwarted big innings.”
Junior pitcher Mikah Vann gave up four earned runs on eight hits in six innings. Vann had a pair of strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Ray wasn’t pleased with the defensive play either.
“Our situational defense was not very good,” he said. “We botched a couple of run downs and got caught out of position a couple of times. It was just one of those days. We have to get back to work and get those things fixed.”
Against Union, who Tahlequah defeated in an earlier matchup at the Broken Arrow Tournament, the Lady Tigers fell in an early 2-0 hole and then trailed by six runs after four innings.
The only runs came in the seventh on RBI doubles from Jadyn Buttery and Hannah. Cochran also led off the inning with a double.
Tahlequah finished with eight hits and was led by Hannah and Cochran with two each.
Junior pitcher Jayley Ray went the distance, allowing four earned runs on six hits in six innings. Ray did not record a strikeout and issued three walks.
Following Tuesday’s game at McAlester, the Lady Tigers will have the remainder of the week off. They travel to Glenpool on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and return home for just their second home game of the season on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Shawnee.
