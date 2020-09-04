RAMONA -- The Hulbert offense struggled to find any rhythm in the Riders' 42-0 loss to the Caney Valley Trojans Friday night in Ramona. Hulbert was unable to start practicing until August 24 due to COVID-19 issues, and the lack of cohesion was obvious.
Hulbert's depth and conditioning were also major factors.
"We only have about 21 players and we've only had about five or six practices," said Hulbert head coach Scott Sapulpa.
The Riders traveled to Haskell for a scrimmage after only three days of practice.
Caney Valley did most of their damage in the second quarter scoring 21 points after scoring 14 in the first. The Hulbert defense only allowed one more touchdown in the entire second half. The defense played well on third downs only allowing conversions on two of Caney Valley's seven attempts.
The Hulbert offense only managed seventeen yards of total offense. The Riders' defense did not fare much better allowing the Trojans to rack up 403 yards of offense with 272 of those yards by way of the ground game.
Michael Gordon has a rough night throwing the football only completing six of his 22 attempts for 41 yards. Twenty of those yards were on Hulbert's biggest play of the game which was a completion to Ithyan Johnson. Gordon also had eight of Hulbert's 14 rushing attempts for -27 yards.
"We didn't block well. It seemed like we were gassed after the first quarter," said Sapulpa.
"We had a rough night as a whole," said senior running back Jacob Beall, who had five carries for only three yards. "I didn't give my team what they deserved."
Beall left the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
Trenton Hess was a bright spot for Hulbert. Hess has two kickoff returns totaling 54 yards. Jamison Collins also has three returns for 23 yards.
Hulbert was scheduled to play Westville's junior varsity next Thursday in Hulbert but that contest has been cancelled.
"It's a good thing. We'll have a solid two weeks of practice with our guys," said Sapulpa.
The Riders will travel to Afton on Sept. 18. Afton did not play this week and will take on Colcord next week.
