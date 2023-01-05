Cardinals take flight against Sequoyah Indians

The Cardinals of Collinsville outscored the Indians of Sequoyah 62-47 Thursday evening in the first night of play in the Lincoln Christian Tournament.
The first few minutes of the game went back and forth as the Indians took the floor against the Cardinals. The score was kept within two for most of the quarter leaving Collinsville leading 18-15 going into the second.
The Indians came out with good energy, however Collinsville continued to pull ahead with their spot on three point shooting. In the last minute of play in the first half Sequoyah answered back bringing their score to 25-35, with Collinsville still leading. The Indians showed good defense with several rebounds, blocks, and steals. It was anyone’s ballgame heading into halftime.
Hitting the court after halftime the Indians fought their way through the third managing to score six points with an attempt to close the gap. Going into the fourth Collinsville maintained their lead 49-37.
The fourth quarter saw the Indians putting the pressure on the Cardinals with their full court press. Their defense caused a few turnovers and errors on the part of the Cardinals. It wasn’t enough to stop Collinsville’s junior forward, No. 30 Brown, who worked down low and ended up putting up 22 points for the Cardinals. The Cardinals flew away with the win over the Indians with a final score of 62-47.
The Sequoyah Indians will be back on the court in the Lincoln Christian Tournament Friday, Jan. 6 at 11:30A.M. to take on the Wagoner Bulldogs.
