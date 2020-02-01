Carindals pitcher visits WEB

While visiting the area, Ryan Helsley, a Sequoyah High School graduate and a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, ate lunch and visited with attendees at the Tri-Community WEB Association community building. From left are: Ron Hamby, Lydia Hamby, Ryan Helsley, Zanae Craig, Nadine Rozell, Pam Sellers, and J.R.Sellers.