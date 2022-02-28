KEIFER – The Keys Cougars were in a do-or-die situation Monday night when they faced the Cascia Hall Commandos for the right to continue playing this season. Unfortunately, the Cougars were unable to complete the task, falling to Cascia Hall, 47-44.
The Cougars dug themselves a hole early, allowing Cascia Hall to score the first five points of the game, and maintaining that lead through the first period, 11-6. The second quarter wasn’t any kinder to the boys from Keys, as Cascia Hall outscored them 10-8 to carry a 21-14 advantage into the dressing room at halftime.
The Cougars finally got off the bus during halftime, because they looked like a different team in the third quarter. A quick trey by Lane Taylor, followed by an old-fashioned three-point play by Garin Barnes, and the Cougars were off and running. By the end of the third, Keys was nursing a 35-25 lead.
Midway through the fourth quarter, with the Cougars leading 40-30, the wheels began to fall off the bus. From that point on, CH outscored the Cougars 17-4. The Commandos were fueled by a pair of desperation treys that spurred them on. A last-ditch trey by the Cougars rimmed out as time expired, and the Cougars’ season came to a crashing end.
Reed Trimble led Keys with 16 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 at the charity stripe. Garin Barnes had a double double, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The loss eliminated the Cougars (15-9) from more playoff action.
Coach Greg Barnes said the game was a game of runs. “You know, they started off with a run, then we got a run in the third quarter. We started hitting some shots, and got up on them.
“In the last three minutes they had another run,” he said. “They got theirs when it counted, and we couldn’t hold them off.
“We told the kids before we ever came over, just go out there and play your hearts out,” Barnes said. “If it’s good enough, it’s good enough, if it’s not, it’s not.
“And they did play their hearts out tonight,” he concluded.
Keys opens 3A Regional Tournament with setback to Crooked Oak: In Saturday’s regional tournament loss to Crooked Oak, the Cougars were paced by Garin Barnes and Trenton Nichols, who each finished with 11 points. Lane Taylor added nine points.
Crooked Oak was sparked by a game-high 23 points from Tymier Adkins-Freeman, who went 8 of 10 from the free throw line and knocked down three 3-pointers. Daevion Hill was also in double figures for the Ruf-Nex with 13 points.
