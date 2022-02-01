Tahlequah made a strong point Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers, currently on the outside of a top four spot in the Class 6A East rankings, needed a robust outing and a resume builder against one of the top teams in 5A.
Tahlequah delivered in a 70-30 pouding of 5A East No. 3 Grove at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
Smalls Goudeau, Jadyn Buttery, Kori Rainwater and Faith Springwater each finished in double figures to help propel the Lady Tigers, who moved to 17-2 overall, stayed unbeaten in the Metro Lakes Conference at 10-0, and won their 10th consecutive game.
“Our group came out ready to play,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “We knew it was a big game. We knew it had Metro Lakes Conference title implications. We were excited for this game and it’s one that we have kind of been waiting on. We came out and played well.”
The Lady Tigers didn’t wait long to make their case. They scored the final 13 points of the opening quarter to take a 17-3 lead and would go up 23-3 after a pair of free throws from Buttery at the 4:43 mark of the second quarter.
Goudeau started the game-deciding run with a basket, and Buttery canned the first of her two 3-pointers to close the first quarter. Rainwater had a pair of inside scores, Goudeau added a basket in the paint, and Lydia McAlvain had a layup after a Grove turnover.
Tahlequah pulled further away from the start of the second half. Springwater, Tatum Havens and Goudeau buried back-to-back-to-back 3s that made it 41-12, and Goudeau converted two free throws to cap an 11-0 run.
Grove, who had seven points apiece from Emily Blaine and Annsleigh Morris, was stuck on three points for better than 11 minutes.
“We played really good defense,” Qualls said. “We ended the quarters well tonight. The first quarter we were getting stops and pushed it down the court. We finished the quarters really well, and we had the big run early on to get us going.”
McAlvain had a 3-pointer from the left wing to increase Tahlequah’s lead to 48-14 with 4:50 remaining in the third, and the Lady Tigers took a 56-20 advantage into the fourth quarter following a putback basket by Buttery.
Tahlequah connected on nine 3-pointers. Buttery, Springwater and McAlvain had two apiece, and Madi Matthews, Havens and Goudeau each had one. McAlvain finished with eight points, and Emily Morrison and Havens had five each.
“We were balanced,” Qualls said. “Against the zone you have to be balanced, you have to go inside-out and you can’t just settle. We made some nice interior passes, scored inside and really crashed the offensive glass to give ourselves second chances.”
Two of Grove’s three losses have come against Tahlequah. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Ridgerunners, 60-29, in Grove on Dec. 17. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for Grove, who dropped to 15-3 overall and 9-2 in conference play.
The Lady Tigers go back on the road Friday where they will face Claremore (5-11, 3-8). Tahlequah needs to get inside the top four of the 6A East rankings to host a regional tournament.
“We control what we can control,” Qualls said. “We can’t worry about where everybody else ranks us and how everybody else is playing. We just want to continue to get better, and we’ve played pretty well the last week or two. I think we’re starting to peak, and obviously that’s a good thing.”
