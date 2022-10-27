In the wild, there is little, if any, difference between panthers and cougars. In many areas, the same is true of the Keys Cougars and Okemah Panthers.
Sure, Okemah comes into Friday night’s game at Okemah, ranked by MaxPreps at 46, while the Cougars are ranked 59. Okemah has a 3-5 overall record, and is 2-3 in District 2A-5. The Keys Cougars are winless thus far.
The Cougars have scored 81 points to Okemah’s 138, and have allowed 361 points while Okemah has given up 254.
Throw out the Sequoyah games, where Okemah defeated the Indians by almost the same score the Cougars lost, 42-26 versus 42-21, and the rest of the two team’s common district opponents are almost even. Okemah lost to Warner 35-0 and Keys 50-6. Okemah lost to Vian 55-14 and Keys 51-12. Okemah did beat Roland 32-27, while the Cougars in the last minutes of the game against Roland, having just scored a touchdown to pull with a point, opted to go for two and the win, or go home. Unfortunately, the try for two failed, and Keys lost 21-20.
But that was then, and this is now. Rankings mean nothing, statistics mean nothing. What happens on the field from the opening kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday night until the final buzzer 48 gametime minutes later is all that counts.
The Cougars are still missing several players, but some are back in. In fact, although still gingerly favoring an ankle, Colton Combs was back last week, as was Nathan Rogers. Jon Beckwith is back this week as well. However, the Cougar are still missing several key players, including Cooper Hamilton, Payton Williams, Treveon Guthrie, and Adden Shaw.
Keys Head Coach Adam Hass said the Cougars have been focusing this week on doing the little things right.
“If we do the little things right, and pay attention to the little things, then, you know, our execution will be better,” said Hass.
“I’ve told the kids let's just keep working, keep practicing, and make some good memories these last two weeks,” he said. “We’re still practicing, making sure we’re getting that work in, but making sure we’re having fun and making some good memories at the same time.
“Cooper Hamilton has been around every huddle in practice, and I’ve seen him talking to some of the younger kids, helping them out, giving them advice,” said Hass.
Okemah is primarily a Wing-T team, and on defense they’re primarily going to be in an even front on defense.
“They run the power and the trap real well, and they play-action real well,” he said. “As far as run versus pass, they’re mostly a running team.
“On defense, like I said, they’re gonna play an even front, and they’ll either play cover-4 or man us up. They have some decent size in the backs. As far as matchups, we’ll have to get the right matchups,” he said.
Hass said Bronc Quetone won the battle against his matchup last week, and it could happen again this week. With the right matchup, with the Combs-Quetone combination, things could get interesting Friday night.
Okemah is about an hour and a half ride on a school bus.
“Typically our landing time at away games is 5 p.m.,” said Hass. “That gives us plenty of time to walk the field, get our legs under us, get stretched out, then get dressed and ready to play."
When asked if the team enters the field waving their American flags like they do at home games, Hass said, “Oh yes. We still run out with our flags, honoring our country, and those who are fighting for us to have the freedom to do what we do.”
If anyone cannot make the drive to Okemah, they can still catch all the action on YouTube on the Keys Athletic Channel, and watch for the informative report in the Tahlequah Daily Press about the game, including stats and quotes from Coach Hass.
