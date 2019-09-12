Central Missouri did as it pleased and rolled to a 70-7 win over Northeastern State Thursday evening in the RiverHawks’ home opener at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The 21st-ranked Mules needed just two offensive snaps to deflate NSU, now 0-2 under first-year head coach J.J. Eckert. Quarterback Brook Bolles hooked up with Shae Wyatt for a 60-yard touchdown less than a minute into the game.
Bolles went on to complete 10 of 18 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns, all of that coming in the first half where Central Missouri built a 56-7 lead.
The RiverHawks showed slim hope when they got to within 21-7 with 19 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a Kobe Bryer four-yard touchdown run.
But the Mules responded in a flurry by scoring 35 unanswered points before halftime.
Koby Wilkerson, Devante Turner and Bolles had TD runs, Bolles threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Devore, and backup quarterback Kyle Bradley had a 36-yard scoring toss to Devore that made it 56-7 with under a minute left in the half.
NSU has now lost 15 straight games dating back to 2017. The program’s last win came against Missouri Southern at Doc Wadley Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017.
Central Missouri (2-0) finished with 592 total yards of offense, 411 of which came in the first half. Roosevelt Abram led the Mules on the ground with 62 yards, and Jalen Marsalis had four receptions for 98 yards. Wyatt finished with 88 yards on a pair of catches.
Jake Pruitt and Quez Allen split time at quarterback for the RiverHawks. Pruitt, who led the only scoring drive, completed 14 of 25 passes for 93 yards. Allen completed one pass in three attempts for four yards.
NSU was limited to 166 total yards of offense.
Courtland Clark led the defense with eight total tackles. Davion Bradley and Ashton Antwine both had interceptions, while Elijah Wallace and Eli Harvey each had a quarterback sack.
The RiverHawks will be back on the road on Saturday, Sept. 21 when they visit No. 23 Pittsburg State in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
