Northeastern State was shut out for the first time this season Tuesday in a 3-0 loss to rival Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
The RiverHawks, who entered the contest with a MIAA-best .337 batting average, were limited to just five hits, two of those coming from Matt Kaiser, who had a pair of singles.
Kaiser singled to right field to lead off the third inning and added an infield single during the fifth. White and Freeman each added a single for NSU, who dropped to 15-8 overall and 5-5 in the MIAA. It was the 42nd hit of the season for Freeman, who is near the top of the MIAA leaderboard. Freeman entered with an association-high .470 batting average.
Brayden Rodden had NSU’s only extra-base hit with a leadoff double to left in the fourth, but C.D. White and Blake Freeman were retired on back-to-back strikeouts, and after Lucas McCain walked, Collin Klingensmith popped out to UCO shortstop Jaden Parsons to end a scoring threat.
Central Oklahoma (11-9, 5-5) ended a three-game slide. The Bronchos got all they would need offensively with a single run in the third inning. They followed with a pair of runs during the fourth to complete the scoring.
Clayton Peterson had the lone RBI when he drove in Parsons on a two-out single to right field in the third. Parsons singled to right with one out and advanced to second base on a passed ball to set the table for Peterson. Peterson and Parsons both finished with two hits and had one double apiece to spark the UCO lineup.
The Bronchos got both of their runs in the fourth without recording a hit. Wyatt Gray crossed home plate on a balk by NSU starting pitcher Davin Pollard, and Kaleb Glass scored on one of three wild pitches by Pollard. Gray reached on an error by NSU shortstop Kademon Graff.
Pollard allowed three earned runs on four hits across 4.2 innings. The right-hander registered three strikeouts and issued four walks.
Cohen Bell, Trey Havens and Jake Bigham each pitched in relief for the RiverHawks. Bell gave up one hit and had a strikeout, Havens pitched a flawless seventh inning and recorded a strikeout, and Bigham surrendered one hit and collected two strikeouts in the eighth.
Broncho pitchers Beaux Bonvillain, Jacob Bailey, Owen Logan and Kylar Patterson combined on the shutout.
In a starting role, Bonvillain allowed three hits, struck out three and walked three in four innings. In middle relief, Bailey and Logan combined to give up two hits and had three strikeouts in two innings.
Patterson retired the last nine RiverHawk batters in order and collected six strikeouts to earn his fourth save of the season.
The RiverHawks, who have put together win streaks of seven and five games this season and were coming off a series win over Washburn at Rousey Field on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, return home for a three-game series against Pittsburg State, beginning Friday. Start times for Friday and Saturday are 2 p.m., and Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for noon.
