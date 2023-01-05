TAHLEQUAH – Despite leading at the half, (8/9) Central Oklahoma second chance points and turnovers proved too much to overcome for Northeastern State in a 74-65 setback Thursday.
The Bronchos out-scored the RiverHawks 27-to-9 on the offensive glass and NSU miscues.
"You gotta be the team that makes the plays, and that was them (UCO) tonight," said head coach Ja Havens. "I know we're going to respond the right way, and I think there are going to be more opportunities for us to make those plays, and I firmly believe that they are going to do it."
Dillon Bailey and Christian Cook paced the RiverHawks with 21 points. Cook landed a game-high five treys, one short of matching his career best. Ryan Gendron had seven rebounds and a pair of steals off the bench.
NSU was the better shooting team (48.8%) Thursday but was limited to just 41 possessions, a three-year low.
Jaden Wells led Central Oklahoma with 19 points as the Bronchos improved to 14-1 (8-1 MIAA) and won their eighth consecutive game.
The loss drops NSU to 7-5 (4-4 MIAA). They will look to close the week off Saturday, hosting Newman at 3:30 p.m.
