EDMOND – Northeastern State couldn't hold the lead in the nightcap as they were swept by No. 10 ranked Central Oklahoma 6-0 and 8-4 Friday in Edmond.
The RiverHawks dropped to 21-20 overall and are 9-7 in the MIAA with the setback.
In game one, Central scored two in the opening inning as runs were a premium through five. The RiverHawks put two on in the sixth with one out but were left empty. Central Oklahoma would push four runs across in the bottom half of the inning, with a home run scoring a pair.
Northeastern State was limited to five hits; Gail Young (8-8) went 5.1 innings with a trio of strikeouts.
Following three scoreless innings in the nightcap, the RiverHawks struck for three runs with an RBI off the bat of Addy Wolfe and two on a double from Rhomie Bradshaw. Central came back in the bottom frame scoring five, both off long balls, to take a 5-3 lead.
Sydney Balderrama pulled the RiverHawks back within one in the fifth with a homer to open the inning up. The Bronchos pulled ahead further scoring three insurance runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Bradshaw had two of the RiverHawks six hits in the game; Savannah Evans (7-9) struck out five and was charged with the loss.
With the sweep Friday, Central Oklahoma moves to 36-6 (15-1 MIAA).
The RiverHawks head north up the I-35 for a noon doubleheader at Newman Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.