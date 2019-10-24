HULBERT -- Following numerous injuries and a struggle to get much of an offense going throughout the first three quarters, Hulbert took a 43-6 home loss to the Central Sallisaw Tigers Thursday night in Hulbert.
The loss brings Hulbert to 3-5 overall on the season and 1-3 in district play.
James Bruce, a major member of the Riders' offense and defense, went down with a hip injury in the second quarter that required an ambulance to pick him up off the sideline. This, alongside several others injuries, really stunted the offense of Hulbert.
"Gavin Johnson had to leave with a concussion and James Bruce took a shot to the hip," said Scott Sapulpa, Hulbert head coach. "These injuries really hurt our offense. With two others ineligible, we just need to recover and regroup for next week."
Central Sallisaw's powerful run game could not be stopped. Bryce Edwards, Hayden Caughman and David Riggs all had a rushing touchdown, and Caughman threw for one more. Another one of their touchdowns came from a fumble off of a high snap in the end zone, recovered by Aiden Brown.
The read option was a huge factor for the Tiger offense. Both Caughman and Edwards can run the ball exceptionally well, and with great decision making, they continued to drive down the field with this play.
The Riders could not get too much of an offense until the final quarter, with their only touchdown coming late in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard breakout touchdown run by quarterback Jonathon Jones. Outside of that, a number of high snaps and a struggle to stop the high powered defensive front of Central Sallisaw held them to few yards all game.
Defensively, Jonathon Jones was able to force one turnover by intercepting the ball off of a pass into the end zone right before the half to stop a touchdown drive.
Hulbert's next game will be Friday, Nov. 1 at Warner.
