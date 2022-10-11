Tahlequah’s McKenna Hood and Trae Baker limped into the Metro Lakes Conference Cross Country Championships Tuesday in Tahlequah, but both came through with rewarding results.
Hood, who was suffering from food poisoning on Monday, fought through and won a conference championship, and Baker, who hadn’t completed a run all season since he fell out in the Tahlequah Early Tiger during August, finished as a runner up.
Hood posted a time of 20:16.42 and finished nearly 43 seconds in front of Coweta’s Kyliee Addington (20:59.53). The junior helped the Lady Tigers to a second-place team finish, while Coweta won the team title and Collinsville tied with Tahlequah in second.
It was the second conference title for Hood, who also took top honors as a freshman.
“I was really hoping to beat the course record that I hold at the moment, and I was really hoping to win, but last night I ended up eating something and got food poisoning, so I wasn’t able to hold down food for the past 24 hours,” Hood said. “I had to really kind of buckle down.
“This season has been all about…my motto for this year is just how much pain are you willing to go through. I’ve been dealing with a blood issue for two-and-half years now and I finally got healthy for this season, so I feel like I’ve been running this season like I should.
“My strategy for today was just get out, get quick, try to make a gap and push. Everything was for time. I didn’t get the time I wanted, but mentally I fought the entire thing and everytime I kind of had the dark mindset come creeping in, it was like alright, ‘How much pain are you willing to go through? Are you willing to go through more pain and be happy, or everyday pain and be upset about it?’’
Baker closed with a time of 16:44.26 and trailed Glenpool’s Cade McCall (16:30.92) in the individual standings. The Tigers went on to finish second in the team results, following champion Coweta.
“Usually I’m a pacer and I go out in front and lead the whole way, but I knew the McCall guy is pretty good, so I had him pace me and then just did what I could,” Baker said. “I was really proud of myself. I really felt like I shouldn’t run this race at the start, but I did this for my team, who has worked so hard. It was all worth it in the end.”
The Lady Tigers, who ended with 64 points, had two other top 10 individual finishes. Junior Tori Pham was third with a time of 21:38.12, and senior Salendia Melo was seventh with a 22:11.04. Sophomore Annika Barr was 32nd with a 24:40.51, freshman Ashly Ledezma closed with a 25:10.07, and senior Kristin Campbell finished with a 29:23.21.
Tahlequah’s Jacob Tiger joined Baker with a top 10 finish. The sophomore posted a time of 17:39.12 to finish sixth in the standings.
Tahlequah junior Braxton McCarty was 24th overall with a time of 19:01.74, freshman Taven Neal followed in 28th place with a 19:08.32, freshman Trent Havens was 34th with a 19:27.99, and freshman Joseph Espinosa was 40th with a result of 19:44.12.
