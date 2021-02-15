Tahlequah secured a Metro Lakes Conference championship Saturday after blasting Claremore, 56-16, at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The second-ranked Lady Tigers, winners of 10 straight games and who will host a Class 5A East Regional Tournament beginning Thursday, Feb.25, received a game-high 11 points from junior guard Smalls Goudeau, while freshman forward Kori Rainwater added 10.
Tahlequah improved to 17-2 overall and stayed perfect in conference play at 10-0.
Tahlequah’s lone senior, point guard Kacey Fishinghawk, added nine points on three 3-pointers on senior night.
“It feels amazing,” Fishinghawk said of winning a championship. “The last time we won a conference championship I was a freshman, and it was a big deal, but there’s nothing better than being a senior on senior night and winning conference altogether.”
“I’m proud of the way she’s developed as a player in her time here,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said of Fishinghawk. “She’s had knee injuries, ankle injuries and this was the first year she’s played the point, although it doesn’t look like it. She’s confident and comfortable in what we’re doing. She’s had an outstanding senior season and a really good career as a three-year starter.”
It’s the second conference title under Qualls, who led Tahlequah to a championship in 2017-18.
“It’s special,” Qualls said. “The conference is rich in tradition. There’s always been really good programs in this conference, so to not only win it but run the table is pretty special. This conference always tests you. We got tested this year and were able to prevail.”
Sparked by their play on the defensive end, the Lady Tigers started to separate from the Lady Zebras in the second quarter behind junior Tatum Havens, who joined Fishinghawk with nine points. Havens scored all nine of her points in the quarter on four field goals, including a 3-pointer that gave THS a 25-8 lead at halftime.
Tahlequah, who outscored Claremore, 19-0, in the second, also got a 3 from Fishinghawk and a basket each by Goudeau and Rainwater.
“Our defense was there for us throughout the game,” Qualls said. “Holding them scoreless in the second quarter was big and we were just active and played with a lot of energy. We got steals, blocks and a lot of deflections and were able to get out and run a little bit when we did that.”
Tahlequah extended its lead to 37-14 after three quarters behind a pair of field goals from Rainwater and a 3-pointer from Lydia McAlvain, and then outscored the Lady Zebras, 19-2, over the final eight minutes.
In the fourth quarter, Fishinghawk knocked down two 3s, Goudeau added a third 3-pointer, and Jadyn Buttery had a basket and two free throws.
Lily Couch came off the bench to score five points for the Lady Tigers, while Buttery and McAlvain each finished with four.
Claremore (6-9, 4-4) was led by Ella Claborn’s six points.
Tahlequah has been spot on since falling to top-ranked Sapulpa on Jan. 9 in the championship game of the Skiatook Invitational. The Lady Tigers haven’t lost a game since and they won the Catoosa Port City Classic title on Jan. 23.
“The energy we had coming off that [Port City] tournament has kept us going through COVID and the weather,” Fishinghawk said. “I don’t think we’ve played at our best yet, but I think we’re peaking at the perfect time going into the playoffs and I think we’re going to make a big run.”
Tahlequah’s scheduled Tuesday game at the TMAC against Glenpool has been canceled due to inclement weather. The Lady Tigers will close out regular season play with road games at Claremore (Thursday) and Pryor (Friday). They will take on Tulsa Edison to begin the playoffs.
