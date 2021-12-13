Tahlequah completed a trifecta and claimed a title Saturday.
The Class 6A No. 7 Lady Tigers, ignited by a trio of double-figure scorers, defeated 5A sixth-ranked McAlester, 54-38, to secure the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational championship at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
It was the first Tahlequah Invitational title for the Lady Tigers, who improved to 5-0 overall on the season under head coach David Qualls.
“Being able to win our tournament is huge,” Qualls said. “It’s always such a competitive field and there’s always really good teams here every year. To go win it, especially being your home tournament, is special when you can do it in front of your community and fans. It’s a great experience for our girls. Anytime you get to play in a tournament championship game, it helps you for the playoffs. You have that atmosphere, and it’s always good to get as many as those as you can.”
The Lady Tigers, paced by senior guard Lydia McAlvain’s 15 points, went on 11-0 and 5-0 runs in the second quarter to get enough separation. Senior forward Faith Springwater followed McAlvain with 13 points, and sophomore forward Jadyn Buttery added 12.
Tahlequah’s 11-0 spurt immediately followed a 10-0 run by the Lady Buffs, which tied the contest at 18. McAlvain, an All-Tournament selection, started the run with a basket and free throw to give the Lady Tigers the lead for good at the 6:04 mark. Springwater had an inside score after a steal by senior point guard Smalls Goudeau, McAlvain added a pair of free throws, and sophomore forward Kori Rainwater followed with back-to-back baskets to put THS up 29-18.
“We like to apply a lot of defensive pressure and they did a good job in that stretch,” Qualls said. “We had to adjust a little bit defensively to where we were keeping the ball in front of us. I thought that was huge to try to make them score over our length.”
The Lady Tigers closed the first half with a free throw by Buttery, a layup by McAlvain after another Goudeau steal and assist, and Springwater extended Tahlequah’s lead to 34-22 with a layup at the buzzer.
McAlvain had 11 of her points during the first half and finished the game by going a perfect 7 for 7 from the free throw line.
“Lydia’s had a great start for us this season,” Qualls said. “She’s playing both ends of the floor and she plays so hard. She’s aggressive offensively, and the thing about her is, not only has she picked up her scoring the last couple of games, she’s leading us in assists this year.”
“I think being a very balanced team is what has got us here,” McAlvain said. “Everyone, even people off the bench, can come in and do just as much as the starters. Anyone of us could start at this point. I think we’re very well-rounded and you can count on anyone.”
Springwater also had 11 points before the break and knocked down Tahlequah’s only 3-point field goal.
McAlester, led by Jayda Holiman’s 15 points, narrowed Tahlequah’s lead to 42-34 after a Holiman 3 closed the third quarter, but the Lady Tigers created separation again over the final 2:45. McAlvain converted two free throws and added a short jumper to fuel a 6-0 run, and a Buttery basket with 1:19 remaining gave THS a 54-34 cushion.
Goudeau, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament, closed with six points, pulled down 11 rebounds and handed out six assists. The University of Texas Arlington signee had 38 points over the three games.
“It’s a very good honor,” Goudeau said of being named MVP. “I really can’t do anything without my teammates, so thank you to them.”
Buttery shot 5 of 8 overall and grabbed eight rebounds, Springwater went 6 of 10 overall, and McAlvain connected on four of her 10 attempts. Rainwater joined Goudeau with six points on 3 of 7 shooting and had five rebounds, and junior forward Emily Morrison had two points on a pair of free throws. As a team, the Lady Tigers shot 21 of 52 (40.4 percent), went 11 of 15 from the free throw line and had 13 assists.
McAlester, who suffered its first loss of the season and fell to 5-1, also received double-figure scoring from Elizabeth Milligan, who finished with 11 points. Tahlequah limited standout guard Stevie Stinchcomb to eight points.
Through five games, Tahlequah is outscoring opponents by an average margin of 35 points. The Lady Tigers started the tournament with a 69-17 win over 5A No. 20 Tulsa East Central and followed with a 51-36 victory over 6A No. 18 Ponca City in the semifinals.
Tahlequah will return to Metro Lakes Conference play Tuesday when it hosts 5A No. 19 Glenpool (4-1) in a 6 p.m. tipoff at the TMAC. The Lady Tigers return to the road Friday, Dec. 17 when they visit 5A No. 16 Grove (4-1).
