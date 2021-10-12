Jack McKee, Eric Burns and Trae Baker each placed in the top five and carried Tahlequah to a Metro Lakes Conference Cross Country championship Tuesday in Tahlequah.
The Tigers, paced by McKee’s second-place finish with a time of 17:01.49, closed with 41 points, 10 points in front of Coweta. Burns was fourth with a time of 17:14.63, and Baker narrowly followed in fifth at 17:14.93.
Two other Tahlequah runners — Jacob Tiger and Sam Shankle — placed inside the top 20. Tiger was ninth with a time of 18:09.48, and Shankle was 19th at 18:59.81.
Pryor’s Mason Pendley won the individual title with a time of 16:40.16, and Grove’s Jackson Kernan finished third with a 17:05.66.
Coweta had the seventh (Kyle Newell), eighth (Avan Doeksen) and ninth place (Shae Borszich) finishers.
Following Coweta in the final team standings were Collinsville, Pryor, Grove, Claremore Glenpool and Skiatook.
Tahlequah’s Kaden Tibbetts was 25th overall with a time of 19:26.39, Matt Talburt was 27th with a 19:31.30, and Braxton McCarty was 32nd, closing with a time of 19:53.77.
The Lady Tigers finished in a first place tie with Coweta in the team standings, but Coweta won the title based off the sixth-place finishes from each team. Coweta’s sixth-place finisher, Macey Brooks, ran a 21:56.86, and Tahlequah’s sixth-place finisher, Emma Maxwell, ended with a 23:44.04.
McKenna Hood led the Lady Tigers with a second-place finish, closing with a time of 19:39.95. Hood followed Coweta’s Brelee Burcham, who won the individual title at 19:04.61.
Tahlequah’s Lily Couch was fourth individually with a time of 20:57.63, Salendia Melo was sixth at 21:13.23, Tori Pham was seventh at 21:19.53, and Abigail Johnson placed ninth with a time of 21:34.07.
Collinsville followed Coweta and Tahlequah in the team standings. Following Collinsville was Pryor, Skiatook, Claremore and Glenpool.
Maxwell was 24th in the individual standings for the Lady Tigers. Vicky Perez was 28th with a time of 23:59.62, and Dulce Melo was 36th at 25:32.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will be in a Class 6A Regional Saturday, Oct. 23. Regional assignments will be released Friday, Oct. 15.
