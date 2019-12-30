Lexy Keys had her most productive offensive performance of the season and carried Sequoyah to a tournament championship Saturday at the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic at East Central University in Ada.
Keys, a senior guard and University of Texas-Arlington signee, poured in a season-high 25 points and the Class 3A, top-ranked Lady Indians defeated 2A No. 1 Vanoss, 57-48, to cap a stretch of three wins on three consecutive days.
Keys, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, did a large chunk of her work from the free throw line where she converted on 15 of her 16 attempts. She had five field goals, all coming inside the 3-point arc. Keys had eight points apiece in the second and fourth quarters, and along with Jaide Long's two 3s in the second, helped Sequoyah establish a 27-21 halftime lead.
The Lady Indians, who trailed 9-7 after the opening eight minutes, have won their last five games under first-year head coach Justin Brown and improve to 9-1 on the season. They also posted wins against Class A No. 1 Hydro-Eakly (55-47) in Thursday's quarterfinals and 3A No. 4 Jones (56-46) in Friday's semifinals in what was a loaded field of highly-ranked teams.
"That was the whole reason we went was to kinda get that whole experience of a big tournament, playing on the road, staying in a hotel room, just trying to mimic that postseason experience a little bit," Brown said. "It was a good chance to see where we're at and it was a good experience."
Smalls Goudeau joined Keys in double figures with 10 points and earned All-Tournament honors, while Jessica Mackey and Long contributed with eight points each. Baylee Davis added six points on a pair of 3-pointers during the third quarter. Like Long and Davis, Mackey also buried two 3s.
For the tournament, Goudeau, a sophomore, averaged 13 points and finished in double figures in all three contests.
"It was nice to see Smalls have a good tournament," Brown said. "She had kinda been a little frustrated with a game or two here or there but in the tournament she did a really good job. She made the all-tournament team and gave us a lift when we needed it."
Sequoyah never trailed after it took the lead in the second quarter and outscored Vanoss, 30-27, over the final 16 minutes.
"We didn't shoot it well and really didn't in any of the three games, but we did enough," Brown said. "Defensively we're in a good position and have been. Offensively we're doing better about moving, shots just aren't going in. [Vanoss] was a really, really big team and it was hard to get anything going inside. We had to take a lot of outside shots and Lexy was able to get free and get fouled a few times and made some free throws down the stretch. Lexy played well and it was good to see her hit free throws like that."
The Lady Indians will resume play on Friday when they visit 3A, third-ranked Adair (7-3) in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff. Sequoyah defeated the Lady Warriors, 47-46, on Dec. 6 at The Place Where They Play. Adair is coming off a 59-47 win over 4A No. 4 Muldrow to close play in the Tournament of Champions at the Mabee Center in Tulsa on Saturday.
"We've kept everything pretty basic to this point and are just trying to get better at some of the little things," Brown said. "I'm not worried about the offense, I think it's going to come around. We're getting the shots we want and they'll start going in more consistently.
"Adair is always a challenge. It's a rival game and it's one of those deals where both teams...it doesn't matter how they've been doing, when we get together it's going to be a physical game and you're going to earn every point on both ends of the floor, both teams."
