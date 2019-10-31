TULSA -- Tahlequah took center aim at a district championship and delivered Thursday night in Tulsa.
The third-ranked Tigers blasted Memorial, 54-8, at LaFortune Stadium and captured their first district title since 1991 and the ninth in program history.
Tahlequah head coach Brad Gilbert has been front and center of a resurgence in his eight years, but Gilbert was quick to pass praise to everybody that's been involved in creating a culture that has thrived under his watch.
It came into full fruition Thursday night.
"I've been surrounded by a bunch of good people, great young men and a great staff," Gilbert said. "I think back of where we've come from in the last eight years and just everybody that's been a part of it. I promise you, it wasn't just me, it wasn't just this current football team, it was everybody that's been a part of this program and that's very important. I'm blessed to be surrounded by such quality people and I think the community of Tahlequah is blessed to have this group of guys right now that we have."
The win also keeps Tahlequah unbeaten at 9-0 overall and 6-0 in District 5A-4 with one regular season game remaining -- a matchup against Claremore (4-4, 3-2) next Friday at Doc Wadley Stadium in Tahlequah.
"It's a great night for us, to be 9-0, and to win
a district championship," Gilbert said. "It's always a great feeling to accomplish a goal that you push for when you start the season."
The Tigers took care of business from the very start and went into halftime with a 47-0 lead.
"We made a statement right away, and that's what we talked about," Gilbert said. "We've been able to do that throughout the course of the year. That's a knock on any other team, that's not arrogance, we just know that we have the ability to come out and play at a high level and we've been able to do that for nine weeks now."
Senior quarterback Tate Christian completed just two passes but both went for first quarter touchdowns. Christian first hooked up with receiver Kobey Baker for a 35-yard TD on the game's second play from scrimmage and later found receiver Bradley Pruitt for a 21-yard score that put Tahlequah up 13-0.
Christian capped the scoring in the opening quarter with a 33-yard touchdown run to make it 19-0.
The Tigers added four touchdowns in the second quarter to put the game out of reach -- senior running back Dae Dae Leathers sprinted 40 yards for a TD, senior linebacker Dylan Parish returned an interception 41 yards for a score, and running back Malik McMurtrey had touchdown runs of 40 yards and one yard.
Tahlequah finished with 416 total yards of offense, 347 coming on the ground. Leathers, who broke the school record for career rushing yards last week against Tulsa East Central, ran just four times but finished with 98 yards. McMurtrey had five carries for 96 yards, and Simeon Armstrong added 51 yards on four attempts.
Defensively, Tahlequah limited the Chargers (1-8, 1-5) to 150 total yards, forced four turnovers and five punts. Qua'shon Leathers intercepted his third pass of the season, Shaw Thornton had an interception, and the Tigers also had a fumble recovery.
Going back to last season, Tahlequah has won its last 13 regular season games, its last 10 district games and its last 11 games away from home.
"It means a lot," senior offensive lineman Kooper McAlvain said. "It's been 27 years since we've done it. We just know that we've got to keep working. This is just one piece to the puzzle. We're just trying to get a state championship to Tahlequah."
