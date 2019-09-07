CHECOTAH — The Checotah Wildcats dominated on the ground as Jacob Barrett and Dontierre Fisher together rushed for 286 yards, scoring five touchdowns in a 41-14 rout of the Keys Cougars at Ray Grandstaff Stadium on Friday evening.
First-half play alone yielded six touchdowns for the Wildcats, Barrett made easy work of the Cougars’ defense with 176 yards on six carries with three scores, from 35, 20, and 93 yards out. The senior also had 86 yards in the air, hitting Fisher with a 20-yard TD pass in the mix.
Sophomore Fisher had two rushing TD’s (both from a yard out) of his own, running for 110 yards on 13 carries. The young running back also made for a tremendous receiver with two grabs for 22 yards with a touchdown.
“We knew these two would be special from the start,” said Checotah coach Chad Hendricks. “They both practice hard and work hard every day.”
Sophomore wide receiver Trenton Dan had two receptions down the field racking up a total of 64 yards.
The Cougars’ Joel Scott busted out a 73-yard run, scoring at 5:49 left in the second quarter to put his team on the board. The sophomore running back showed heart against the bigger team rushing for 94 yards on four carries with one TD.
The Wildcats continued with the running game going into the second half letting the second string get some snaps. Elijah Fuller got to shine, rushing for 68 yards on 10 carries including a 22-yard burst in the third quarter.
“We knew both offense and defense units would be alright, but we have a lot of guys playing both ways,” said Hendricks. “We have a lot of young guys that needed experience and I was glad they got the opportunity. We kind of handled both our scrimmages that way as well.”
With 11:46 to go in the fourth quarter, Keys quarterback Lane Taylor tossed a 52-yard TD pass to running back Bryce Sanders, giving the Cougars a little bit of hope a little too late. The Cougars never slowed down and refused to give up the whole way through the contest.
Sanders also had a 25-yard punt return in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 72 yards on 11 carries.
“Checotah, you got to give them credit, they had a lot of foot speed, that gave us some issues,” Keys coach Mel Maxfield said after his debut as the Cougars’ coach. “They’re a playoff team at 3A. It’s nothing to be ashamed of falling short of these guys,
“I thought we executed better in the second half, but it was already settled. I was pleased with their effort. Our execution needs to be better. This game gets us prepared for our district schedule, there’s not going to be much better than Checotah going forward.”
