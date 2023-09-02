This year's stickball events at the Cherokee National Holiday proved to have a great turnout in all three categories: youth, women, and men.
Saturday, Sept. 9's matches proved to be a physical affair like fans of the sport are accustomed to seeing. The youth side warmed up the crowd with a strong win from the red team.
The second game of the night, the women's, was another barn burner with the women laying it all out there. The red team got on the board early with a pair of scores in the first half from Ashlynn Barnoskie picking up a pair of goals for the red team.
Coming out of halftime, the red team got another point on the board less than a minute into the half. The black team would pick up a score of their own but fell in the physical affair 3-1.
"I always liked physically aggressive games but then I learned the medicine behind it," the red team's Kalesity Peters said. "It is just a fun way to get exercise, I just like to get out there and play aggressively with my friends."
The men came out with the largest turnout of any games and played a blistering, fast-paced, physical affair. Again, the red team would walk away with a win. After picking up a score early, Legus Hummingbird picked up a third-quarter point to secure a 2-0 red team victory.
"We did pretty good, we came out and played and had fun," the red team's DeShane Farmer said.
Saturday's stickball events started with a shoot-out. After a long road, Legus Hummingbird took home the men's side of the competition. Marcus Thoupson came in second place, while Echota Hummingbird came in third.
On the women's side, Tracy Eagle took home first place. Lindsey Bark grabbed second place, while Waleli Hummingbird picked up third place.
After the shoot-out, an inter-tribal social game was played before the main event ended the night.
