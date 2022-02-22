CHIP ON THE SHOULDER: Lady Tigers have more to prove in 6A playoffs

There will be new territory for Tahlequah to tread Friday.
The Lady Tigers will be participating in a Class 6A Regional Tournament for the first time since 2008 when they face Westmoore in a 6:30 p.m. tipoff at John Q. Hammons Arena (Union Multipurpose Activity Center) in Tulsa.
Tahlequah, the No. 2 seed, will enter with a 14-game win streak and a 21-2 record. Third-seeded Westmoore is 7-16 and has dropped its last six games. Top-seeded Union (15-5) will take on No. 4 seed Jenks (6-13) in Friday’s nightcap at 8 p.m. The regional championship between Friday’s two winners will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. The regional champion and runner-up both advance to the area tournament.
The Lady Tigers breezed through a schedule that was predominantly against 5A opponents. They shredded the Metro Lakes Conference, going a perfect 14-0.
They won both the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational and Catoosa Port City Classic championships.
They are 3-0 against 6A teams. They defeated then-No. 18 Ponca City, 51-36, early in the season in the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational, defeated then- No. 14 Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 44-42, on the final day of the Tournament of Champions in December, and defeated then-No. 20 Owasso, 67-41, at the Catoosa Port City Classic in January.
But Tahlequah head coach David Qualls will approach the playoffs with an underdog mindset.
“I think our group is kind of going into the playoffs with a chip on their shoulder, and I think that’s a good thing,” Qualls said on Tuesday. “Union’s hosting, so they’re the favorite to win the regional. We’re going in as the underdog. I’m excited to see how we respond with that. It’s a situation we haven’t been in a lot this year, and since we’re not hosting, we’re not expected to be in the state tournament.”
Tahlequah has been nothing short of dominant. The Lady Tigers have won their last 14 games by an average margin of 40.7 points. Only Edmond North (22-1) has a better record in 6A.
The Lady Tigers are led by a senior group that is averaging a combined 42.5 points. Point guard Smalls Goudeau, a University of Texas Arlington signee, leads the team at 12.8 points. Lydia McAlvain joins Goudeau in double figures with 11.8 points, Faith Springwater is averaging 7.1 points, Tatum Havens, an East Central signee, is averaging 6.4 points, and Lily Couch is averaging 4.4 points. Goudeau leads the team in assists (103), steals (83) and is averaging 5.8 rebounds.
Sophomore forward Kori Rainwater is averaging 9.3 points and leads the team with 6.3 rebounds per contest. Sophomore forward Jadyn Buttery is averaging 7.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.
“We’ve started gelling here as of late and are playing better,” Qualls said. “But also, we’re starting to get healthy at the right time. We have a lot of girls that can help us in a variety of ways, whether it’s on the defensive end, coming in to hit shots, or coming in and spelling some of our girls on the press.”
Westmoore, who was in the CNB Tahlequah Invitational in December, has not won a game in February. The last win came against Yukon, 65-51, on Jan. 28. Since, the Lady Jaguars have fallen to Edmond Santa Fe, Norman, Edmond North, Moore, Southmoore and Norman North.
“Westmoore is really athletic,” Qualls said. “They’re guardy and they have several girls that can shoot the 3. They’ve gotten better as the year has gone on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.