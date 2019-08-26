Chouteau takes down Central Sallisaw in 2A-5 play Monday

Hulbert improved to 7-8 overall on the season under head coach Bobby Teehee by blanking Central Sallisaw, 12-0, Monday in Hulbert.
The Lady Riders got all 12 of their runs in the first three innings and received a solid outing from pitcher Jessi Gladd.
Gladd pitched three shutout innings where she allowed just three hits and struck out seven.
Kaitlyn Moore paced the offense with three hits and also drove in a pair of runs. Kaiya Dearborn added two hits and had two RBIs. Lily Chambers, Rayven Hardison, Savanna Hamby, Chessalyn Rankin and Gladd also contributed in the hit column with a hit apiece.
The Lady Riders had five players reach base on walks, three on hit by pitches, and stole six bases.
Hulbert, who went 1-2 over the weekend at the Chouteau Tournament, will host Howe at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Riders, now 4-2 in District 2A-5, defeated Holland Hall (7-2) in Chouteau, while suffering setbacks to Chouteau and Jay.
