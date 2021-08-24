Tahlequah had no problems putting away Wagoner Tuesday in volleyball action at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers, who opened at No. 7 in the first Class 5A rankings released Monday, rarely trailed and went on to sweep the Lady Bulldogs in three sets (25-12, 25-19, 25-10).
Tahlequah, who improved to 7-4 overall under head coach Don Ogden, dominated with serves, finishing with 17 aces. Sophomore Kori Rainwater and junior Emma Sherron led with seven each.
“Our serve game was really nice tonight,” Ogden said. “What I really liked is we kind of shared the wealth offensively. All of our hitters across the front row were able to get some nice looks and some nice swings. Everybody got in the scoring column, so I was very proud of a balanced offense and a good serving night.”
Rainwater also added a team-high nine kills on 26 swings. She had one block and 19 made serves.
“Kori had a nice night,” Ogden said. “She had the most swings with nine kills on 26 swings. She’s such a good athlete. There was a couple of plays where she was on one side of the net and went clear to the other side to make a play. She just showed her athleticism.
“We just feel like everybody on our team is getting better individually, but tonight Kori kind of shined and we’re really happy for her.”
The Lady Tigers were sparked by an 8-0 run in the opening set that gave them a 13-6 advantage. They scored the first six points of set two, and after trailing 14-16, went on another 6-0 run to take control. They also jumped out to a fast start in the final set, taking an 11-3 lead, thanks to an 8-0 run.
“We just get better the more we play,” Ogden said. “We knew coming in that we’ve played the toughest schedule in the state. The only teams that have beat us are in the top four of the rankings. We kind of know where we want to go after playing those big high-stakes games. Now, we just need to go out, and no matter who we play, we’ve just got to look at ourselves and execute our game and play as clean as possible.”
As a team, Tahlequah closed with 87 swings and 24 kills, to go along with its 17 aces.
“That’s a pretty good night across the board,” Ogden said.
Seniors Dorothy Swearingen and Lola Brownfield followed Rainwater with five kills apiece. Senior Lydia McAlvain had 26 assists, and both Sadie Foster and Sherron led with six digs each. Brownfield contributed with five digs.
The Lady Tigers, who visit Coweta Thursday in Metro Lakes Conference play, follow Lawton MacArthur, Mount St. Mary, Carl Albert, Claremore, Sapulpa and Coweta in the rankings. Each of their four losses have come to teams in the top six. They split with MacArthur to begin the season at the Coweta Tournament.
