CLOSING WIN: Tigers overcome deficit to top McAlester on Saturday

Tahlequah bounced back and picked up a win on the final day of the Tiger/Zebra Classic in Pryor Saturday.
Senior Tyler Joice went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs to help lift the Tigers to a 7-6 win over McAlester.
Joice, who is hitting .433 with a team-high eight RBIs, delivered a two-run double to left field in the third inning to get Tahlequah on the scoreboard and cut McAlester's lead to 3-2. He singled in the first, fourth and sixth innings.
The Tigers, who improved to 5-7 under head coach Sam Nelson, added four runs in the fourth after their three-run third to go up 7-4. Dylan Leep evened the score at 4-4 with a single to left that scored Matt Talburt. The Tigers took the lead for good after Beckett Robinson and Joice both scored on an error, and went up by three runs after Leep crossed home plate on a passed ball.
Robinson joined Joice with a multi-hit performance, going 2 for 2. Robinson, who also walked twice, scored a pair of runs.
Tahlequah closed with 11 hits and reached base five times via the walk. Jacob Morrison, Leep, Brayden Northington, Race Stopp and Bennett Sams each singled once.
Brycen Smith earned the win on the mound as the starting pitcher. Smith allowed four earned runs on five hits in 4.2 innings. He recorded two strikeouts, issued three walks and gave up a home run.
Sams and Levi Kelly saw time out of the bullpen. Sams gave up two earned runs on one hit, struck out two and walked two. Kelly faced four batters in the seventh and did not allow a run or hit while walking two and striking out one to earn the save.
