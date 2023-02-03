On Feb. 4, seven people will be inducted into the Tahlequah Athletic Hall of Fame, which will bring the number to "...somewhere between 50-55,” said Tahlequah Athletic Director Matt Cloud. “What takes place Saturday is the culmination of a lot of hard work.”
Cloud said some of the current Hall of Fame members are from the late-50s and early-60s era, but looking over the list, it was easy to see how the list progressed with the years. Picking the list each year involves a lot more than a simple, “All in favor, raise your hand.”
Each year, the selection committee tries to get six inductees, but, according to Cloud, some years they have five, and some years they have seven.
“This year we have seven,” said Cloud. “We kept getting hung up on a couple of names when we voted, and finally we just said why not put both of them in.”
To start the process, a person must be nominated. That’s the easy part, Cloud said, because anyone can nominate anyone.
There are certain criteria to be followed, of course. One is the person being nominated must have been involved in Tahlequah Public School sports in some manner. Another criterion is an athlete must be at least eight years removed from the high school classroom.
After accumulating nominations all year long, the selection committee must contact each nominee to ensure they want the honor.
“We’ve actually had two turn us down,” said Cloud. “One had a very important family function he didn’t want to miss, so he turned us down, and the other is a well-deserving person we’ve approached every year for several years, trying to convince him to accept.”
Cloud made no mention of how many nominations they received each year. He did say that nominations from one year that weren’t selected, rolled over and were in the pool the following year.
The selection committee consists of six members. The current selection committee consists of Cloud, Assistant Athletic Director Stan King, Assistant Athletic Director Keith Wilson, coach/alumni David Qualls, coach and longest-tenured employee at Tahlequah High School Elzy Miller, and coach/alumni David Spears.
Cloud said some of the rules and bylaws by the selection committee included an All State performance, state champions, state championship team, or distinguished service, so there’s some criteria that allows for if there is not a state championship or something like that.
“We’re only as good as our nominations,” he said. “We start looking at them around the first of December, and we have a straight vote, each vote counts.”
He said getting all the selection committee together at one time was probably the hardest part of the entire ordeal.
“All these guys are still coaching, and we may get together for 10 minutes at lunch, or a few minutes between classes, but we love honoring these former players and coaches,” he said.
