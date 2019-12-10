Tahlequah has momentum on its side going into the Cherokee Nation Businesses Tahlequah Invitational, which begins Thursday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Class 5A No. 15 Tigers are off to a 2-0 start under head coach Duane Jones and are coming off a 62-47 road win over Grove last Friday.
Tahlequah will take on Bartlesville at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the three-day tournament. The Bruins (0-1) dropped their season opener to No. 6 Tulsa Union, 75-44, on Dec. 3. They played at Muskogee on Tuesday.
“They’re going to be a solid team,” Duane Jones said. “They’ve only had one game under their belt. They’re going to be athletic and they have a lot of size. Their best player is their big guy, Adam Nakvinda. It will be a good test for us to see a good athletic team that’s used to playing tough competition. I think we’ll be up to the challenge. I think we’re a pretty good team and pretty athletic as well.”
For the Tigers, it’s been all about effort and chemistry, according to Jones. They’ve had a different leading scorer in their two games and four different players have reached double figures.
“We’re just playing with a lot of effort,” Duane Jones said. “We’re playing really hard, and doesn’t matter what we’re doing, as long as we’re playing hard we have a chance to be successful and that’s what these guys are doing right now. We have 10 or 11 guys that can play.”
Senior guard Jaxon Jones had a game-high 31 points in the win over the Ridgerunners and leads Tahlequah with 20 points per game. It was the fourth 30-point game of Jones’ career and four points shy of a career high.
Tahlequah also got 11 points from junior guard Qua’shon Leathers and 10 off the bench from junior forward Tanner Christian. Christian had 15 points off the bench in the season opener against Skiatook.
“We came out and played very well early and built and eight or nine point lead in the first half,” Duane Jones said of the Grove game. “After they went into halftime with a lead we went with a different starting five the second half and they came out and just played great. Jaxon, Tanner, Qua’shon, Simeon (Armstrong) and Tyler (Joice) really got after them and played well. It was great to see that group get after it.”
Sequoyah, ranked second in Class 3A, is 2-0 under head coach Jay Herrin. The Indians blasted No. 16 Adair, 61-29, in their last contest on Dec. 6. They defeated Keys, 52-43, in their season opener on Dec. 3.
Sequoyah will face Moore (1-1) in Thursday’s final game at 8:30 p.m. The Lions defeated Stillwater (64-37) in their season opener and fell to Westmoore (60-45) on Dec. 6.
Other opening round games Thursday are Jenks/Sallisaw at 2:30 p.m., and Bixby/McAlester at 5:30 p.m.
“We have four 6A schools here, Sequoyah’s always one of the toughest teams in the state regardless of class, McAlester is coming back and they’re on the upswing, and Sallisaw is also coming in this year,” Duane Jones said. “It should be a great tournament.”
Lady Tigers will start with McAlester: Tahlequah opens CNB Tahlequah Invitational play against McAlester in the first game of the day Thursday in a 10 a.m. tipoff.
The Lady Tigers, who dropped two spots to No. 11 in the Class 5A OSSAArankings.com poll released on Monday, are 1-1 under head coach David Qualls. They got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover in a 48-38 road loss to 4A No. 15 Grove last Friday. Qualls’ group opened the season with a 44-40 win over Skiatook at the TMAC on Dec. 3.
McAlester enters play at 1-0 and ranked ninth in 5A. The Lady Buffaloes defeated 4A, 13th-ranked Hugo, 38-34, on Dec. 3.
“McAlester is really solid,” Qualls said. “They were 14-10 last year and have four starters back from that team. We look at it as a home game and get a chance to beat a team in front of us in the rankings. We know they’re talented. They’ve got a new transfer point guard that’s a good player, and they’ll be one of the top teams on the east side this year.”
Tahlequah has been led offensively by senior forward Kloe Bowin, a Rogers State signee, through the first two games. Bowin is averaging 16 points and pulling down a team-high six rebounds per game. She is shooting 60 percent overall from the floor and is 14 of 16 from the free throw line.
Guard Lydia McAlvain is second on the team at nine points per contest, and point guard Kynli Heist follows at 6.5 points.
The Lady Tigers trailed Grove, 30-10, at halftime after committing 11 turnovers in the first 16 minutes. They were much better over the final two quarters where they outscored the Lady Ridgerunners, 28-18. Bowin finished with a season-high 17 points, and McAlvain was also in double figures with 12.
“We just really had a bad first half and couldn’t recover,” Qualls said. “What really threw us off was Kacey [Fishinghawk] picked up two quick fouls in the first 45 seconds and then Faith [Springwater] picked up two fouls in the first five minutes. They both sat for awhile that first half. We’re still working in some freshmen to get some experience. We’re still working some pieces in, and against a team like Grove, that’s probably something we weren’t ready for.”
“I still think this can be a really good defensive team,” Qualls added. “Holding Skiatook to seven points in the first half of the first game was impressive and in the second half against Grove, we hold them to 18 points. Putting four quarters together is our focus and that’s usually a common theme with a young team.”
Sequoyah, who just moved to No. 1 in the Class 3A rankings after defeating previous No. 1 and defending state champion Adair, 47-46, last week, will open against Muskogee in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
The Lady Indians are 2-0 under first-year head coach Justin Brown. They defeated Keys, 80-35, in their season and home opener on Dec. 3.
Senior guard Lexy Keys leads Sequoyah with 14 points per game. Keys, a University of Texas-Arlington signee, averaged 20 points a contest as a junior.
Other tournament openers on Thursday are Tulsa Booker T. Washington/Sallisaw in a 1 p.m. start, and Yukon/Collinsville at 4 p.m. Booker T. Washington is ranked sixth in 6A, and Collinsville is No. 20 in 5A.
