By now, most readers are aware of the three-day, Spring Break road trip by the Keys Cougars. What they probably don’t know is the why, or how it all came about.
Keys Head Baseball Coach Nick Zodrow said he had never done anything quite like what the Cougars did this year, although he said a couple of times when he was head coach at Tahlequah, the Tigers took trips, once to Pensacola, Florida, and another time to Texas.
“Last year, we went and played a couple of games at Guthrie,” he said.
He said he had no idea of the magnitude of the Broken Bow Festival. “I guess it’s the Spring Break draw or something, but there were teams from all over, and the traffic was as bad as in Branson,” Zodrow said.
“The cabin we stayed in, they called it a cabin, but it was like a Five-Star house with five bedrooms, a huge game room, it was very nice,” he said. “It had a spa, a pool table, cornhole games, it had about everything.”
The team all stayed together in Among the Pines Cabin at the Ouachita National Forest. Zodrow said several parents went on the trip as well, and some would come over every night and cook supper for the team. “It was just a great time together,” he said. “The kids had a great time, they had cornhole tournaments, pool tournaments, they just really enjoyed being together.”
Senior Trenton Nichols said it was a great experience for the entire team.
“I’ve never been involved in anything like the trip,” Nichols said. “The fun times we spent together as a team was off the charts.”
He said he especially enjoyed playing pool. “I only lost one game,” he said.
“I think Coach Zodrow did this at just the right time. I’m a senior, and I’m so glad I got to be a part of this,” Nichols said.
Senior Reed Trimble said he really enjoyed the meals prepared by the parents. “My favorite meal was the street tacos that Dexter Scott made,” Trimble said.
He said the trip really helped for team bonding, drew the members even closer by spending time together, and helped them get to know each other better off the field.
“If Coach were to ask me if I thought he should do this again next year, even though I’ll be gone, I would tell him definitely he should,” Trimble said. “It was definitely a great experience.”
