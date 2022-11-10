Coach says Tigers eager to play Wildcats

The Tahlequah Tigers and Ponca City Wildcats are on track for a head-on collision in the first round of the state Class 6A-ll football playoffs in Ponca City tonight at 7.
Tiger Head Coach Brad Gilbert said the Tigers have had a very good week in practice, working on things they saw from last week that needed fixing. He said the Tigers are all upbeat about the game tonight.
Although Ponca City has a 5-5 record, compared to Tahlequah’s 3-7, Gilbert thinks they were two pretty evenly matched teams.
“When comparing stats, we’re a lot alike,” he said. “They are a tough, scrappy team, very hard-nosed, and very well coached. We’ve had a good week getting ready for them. They take on the personality of their coach, and I feel our kids are a lot like that, too.”
A cold front is expected to hit on Friday, and by press deadline on Thursday, the temperature was already dropping. Gilbert was asked how the weather would affect the Tigers’ game. He said the weather shouldn’t make any difference, either on offense or defense. He said if the kids are letting the cold affect their game, if they’re more concerned about the cold, they probably don’t need to be out there.
Gilbert gave a rundown of his coaching staff, starting with himself as head coach, and backfield coach. As he named each one, he told how long each had been a part of the Tigers’ staff. With one or two exceptions, the entire staff has been together for eight years or more.
“I have complete confidence in this staff,” Gilbert said. “Whoever makes the call, we all are behind it. I have no reason to second guess them. I anticipate we’ll be together for some time to come.”
The offensive coordinator, Gary McClure, and Joey Ichniowski have been part of the staff since Gilbert became head football coach. McClure is the offensive line coach, and Ichniowski coaches special teams, and has coached outside linebackers for the past nine years.
Keith Wilson came onto the staff in Gilbert’s second year, and in 2014 was promoted to defensive coordinator. Cody Riels came on as a graduate assistant, and now coaches inside linebackers.
“We’re really excited to be in the playoffs,” Gilbert said. “It’s a little more than a two hour bus ride, but, as we do every game, we get there about 5 p.m., stretch our legs, walk around, then get ready to play at 7 p.m.”
