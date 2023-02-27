Coaches weigh in on record-breaking Area slate

When the Road to the Big House opened, Feb. 16, had it been in a central location, the congestion would have looked like the start of the Boston Marathon. However, with Districts spread out all over Oklahoma, the congestion wasn’t noticed, just the local games.
Speaking of local games, there are four high schools in Cherokee County. Three of the four, Keys, Hulbert, and Sequoyah, hosted Districts. The fourth, Tahlequah, is in Class 5A, which doesn’t have Districts.
In the local Districts, all teams advanced to Regionals, regardless of winning or losing at Districts. However, four of the six teams won their District championship, and advanced to Regionals in the winners’ bracket. The Keys boys, Sequoyah girls, and both Hulbert teams won their District Championships, while the Keys girls and Sequoyah boys were runners-up, and advanced to Regionals in the Consolation bracket.
Regionals were held Feb. 23-25, with the Tahlequah girls hosting, and winning their Regional Championship. The Tahlequah boys traveled to Holland Hall in Tulsa for their Regionals. They won the opening round, but lost the Championship game, finishing as runners-up.
Hulbert played Regionals at Haskell. The Hulbert girls lost their first game, won their second game, then lost in the Consolation Finals, ending their season. The Hulbert boys won their first round of Regionals, then lost in the Regional Championship game, their first loss, allowing them to advance to Area in the Consolation bracket.
Keys boys won their first round game of Regionals, at Morris, then lost in the Championship round, their first loss, and will advance to Area in the Consolation bracket. The Keys girls lost their second game of the playoffs in the semi-finals of the Regional Consolation bracket, ending their season.
Sequoyah’s boys won the first round of Regional Consolation play, then lost in round two, ending their season. The Sequoyah girls lost the first round, dropping them into the Consolation bracket, where they won out, advancing to Area.
Tahlequah Lady Tigers
Eight Cherokee County teams started, five are still playing. Never in recent history have five Cherokee County teams advanced to Area. The Tahlequah Lady Tigers are the only team of the five without a loss. They play a talented, experienced, senior-ladened Holland Hall team that has been to the State Tournament the past two years.
“They are very talented, deep, and athletic,” Tahlequah Coach David Qualls said. “Their best player is Elise Hill. She’s one of the best guards in the state. She has signed with the University of Tulsa.”
That game will take place March 2, at 6 p.m., at Catoosa.
For many observers, the Lady Tigers have too many weapons to try to key on one or two. Any one of their starters, plus two or three off the bench, have shown throughout the season they can step up and score when others are being shut down. Kori Rainwater and Madi Matthews have been the most prolific scorers for Tahlequah this season, but when they’ve been keyed on, Talyn Dick, Jersey Retzloff, and Paisley Qualls, as well as Averi Keys, Carsyn Gilbert, and Lauren Stephens off the bench, have all come through with double-figure points.
The big money has Tahlequah winning by six. The game can be watched live-streamed by Green Country Sports Network on YouTube.
Tahlequah Tigers
The Tahlequah Tigers are in a must-win situation. They play their first round of Area, March 3, at 7:30 p.m., at Jenks, against Glenpool.
Tiger Coach Quinn Wooldridge said Glenpool is an all-out, full court pressure team.
“They play really hard, and dictate the way the game is played,” he said. “Limiting turnovers will be the name of the game.”
Hayden Smith, the Tigers’ 6-8 senior post, is obviously going to be going to be fronted and backed, in an attempt to limit his scoring. The problem with that is that Smith is not selfish, and is not going to try to force things, but kick the ball back outside to shooters such as Cale Matlock, Zeke Guerrero, Lukas Wooldridge, Brycen Smith, and Cash McAlvain, or backdoor cuts to Donovan Smith.
This game could be a springboard for the Tigers, providing they watch their passes, zipping them and not lobbing them. If they do that, they could snare a victory by 10.
Hulbert Riders
The Hulbert Riders have exceeded all expectations so far, according to Coach Jordan Hill.
“Nobody expected us to come this far,” Hill said in an earlier interview.
But they did. First, they were District Champions. Then, they finished Regional runners-up, and now they are in Area. That’s the good news. The bad news is they have to travel to Seminole for Area play.
They are up against a very good Walters team in the first round. However, the two teams appear to match up pretty well, with Walters having an edge in age and experience. The Riders start just one senior, and two freshmen.
Adam Hinkle will most likely have his usual good night, but if Walters keys on him, some others are going to have to step up. Kris Glenn, the only senior starter, is capable of scoring well, as are Cody Botts, Tyler Simpson, and Tanner Vaughn. Jake Irizarry has shown scoring capabilities as well.
One of the big keys to the game is going to fall on the shoulders of Aiden Longan. If the 6-4 forward/post plays up to his potential, he will help carry the Riders to victory. If not, the Riders could be in trouble.
If Longan is a factor, Riders by 9. If not, Walters by 12.
Sequoyah Lady Indians
The Sequoyah Lady Indians have the capability to go all the way. But, they have been hampered this season by various injuries and ailments. Despite all that, they have advanced to Area, and will open play at Verdigris, March 3, at 1:30 p.m. against Morris.
The Lady Indians are still banged up, Coach Justin Brown said, but are playing through their various injuries.
“This has been a really strange year for us, injury-wise,” Brown said.
The Lady Indians played Morris once this season, he said, and won by five or six points. Morris is a strong, physical team, and are well coached, as are all teams at this point, he said.
Morris is currently ranked 11, and Brown said it will be a tough, physical game. He said his starting lineup varies from game to game, depending on what the situation dictates, and how the Lady Indians are feeling, injury-wise.
“We’ve been banged up all year,” Brown said, “and I’m really proud of this group for fighting through a lot of injuries, and how resilient they are.”
He said although the starting lineup has changed from game-to-game, the trio of returning starters, Annaston Brown, Shailey Hair, and Carey Folson, as well as Wacahpi Cuny and Riley Bush will most likely start against Morris. He said everyone comes off the bench to help.
“We’re playing a lot of bodies,” Brown said. “It’s really been a bizarre year for us.
“We have to be more efficient on the offensive end,” he said. “We’re doing some good things right now, and we have to continue to do that.”
This is just a pure gut feeling, but I feel the Lady Indians will pull this one out in a close game: Lady Indians by two.
Keys Cougars
Keys Coach Greg Barnes said the Cougars have played Westville twice this year already, and with Westville winning the first meeting, and Keys winning the second.
Westville has a 6-6 kid in the middle, Barnes said, and he is really good. He said they have a couple other good players, too, and they play some younger players as well.
The Cougars and Westville will face each other once again, this time for the opportunity to advance, with the loser going home.
They will play at Verdigris, March 3, at 3 p.m., immediately following the Sequoyah girls’ game.
“The key for us will be to get more kids involved in the scoring,” Barnes said. “Trenton Nichols has been shooting the ball extremely well, but he can’t carry the load alone.
“We need Reed Trimble, Garin Barnes, and Josiah Wolff to get more movement and get open so we can get some looks at the basket,” he said.
If those three, as well as Colton Combs and Joe Green can put points on the board to help Nichols, the Cougars can win.
There’s the possibility Westville might be a bit over-confident. With those two things in mind, I’m going with the Cougars by five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.