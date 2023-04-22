Before the bottom of the seventh inning against Oktaha, April 21, with the Lady Tigers trailing 12-11, Tahlequah Slow-Pitch Head Coach Chris Ray told four girls coming up that at least two of them would have to get on base for Tahlequah to have a shot at winning.
“Not just two, but all four came up big,” Ray said, “and Charlea (Cochran) had that great double and gave us the win.” The bases-loaded, walk-off double by Cochran gave the Lady Tigers the 13-12 victory.
Syda Alley led off with a single, then a seeing-eye pop fly by Cadence Kirk, somehow managed to find the ground in shallow center field, and an alert Alley hustled to second ahead of the throw.
Allie Spradlin singled, juicing the bases, and Loren Walker showed nerves of steel by taking a 3-2 count that barely missed, pushing Alley across with the tying run.
“I knew that with the bases loaded and less than two outs, almost anything except a hard grounder right at somebody would score the runner at third,” Cochran said. “They gave me a pitch that was out a bit, so I just went with it and hit it that way.”
The Lady Tigers finished with 16 hits in the game, including two doubles by Cochran, a triple by Ellie Murphy, and a double by Jordan Bread.
Tahlequah jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, then after Oktaha scored three in the second, added two more for a 6-3 lead after two.
The Lady Tigers appeared to put the game on ice in the fourth inning by adding five more runs on a combination of hits, walks, and an error. A single by Maelee Watts, and a walk to Spradlin, followed by a double, single, and triple, by Bread, Jayley Ray, the only senior on the team, and Murphy, respectively, and the Oktaha error gave the Lady Tigers six runs, and a comfortable 11-3 lead.
However, two costly Tahlequah errors allowed Oktaha to chase eight runners across the plate in the fifth inning, tying the score at 11-11.
In the top of the sixth inning, Oktaha’s two-hole hitter, Focht, sent the first pitch to her for a ride over the left-center field fence, giving the Oktaha girls their first lead of the game, 12-11.
“We came out in that first inning and put a four-spot on the board,” Coach Ray said. “When we hit the ball, we hit it on the line, or hard on the ground and it found some holes.
“We got along there in the fifth inning, and we got an opportunity to get a couple of outs,” he said, “and we had a ground ball to short, and a ground ball to the pitcher, and we didn’t make the plays.
Ray said the Lady Tigers are trending in the right direction. He said in the past two or three weeks, they have played several top-10 teams in the state in 6A, and have either played them very close or, as in the case of third-ranked Oktaha, beaten them.
“Our kids are getting the idea,” he said. The Lady Tigers are a young team, with only one senior, and are starting several freshmen.
The Lady Tigers ran into the Stilwell Lady Indians in the nightcap, and lost 12-6, although the game wasn’t that close until the last inning.
Stilwell scored two in the second, and two in the third before the Lady Tigers could get on the board.
In the bottom of the third, Jayley Ray singled, and was doubled home by cleanup hitter Murphy.
Stilwell scored two more in the fourth, one in the fifth, and five in the sixth to take a commanding 12-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth.
With one out in the sixth, Murphy walked, and Alayna Stopp and Loren Walker both singled, loading the bases. Alley took a 1-1 pitch into the gap in right-center, scoring Murphy and Stopp, and cutting the gap to 12-3.
In the bottom of the seventh, Spradlin led off with a walk, and Cochran tripled her home. One out later, Ray singled Cochran home. Murphy reached on a fielder’s choice that retired Ray, and Stopp doubled, scoring Murphy. That was the end of the scoring.
Stilwell outhit the Lady Tigers 14-10 in the game. The two teams have agreed to play at Stilwell on Tuesday, April 25, as a warmup to District games scheduled to begin on April 27. The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play District at Deer Creek.
Senior Lady Tiger Jayley Ray said she felt being the only senior on the team, her job was to show senior leadership by making plays when the team was struggling, or getting the tying run in.
“I think by keeping calm and composed at the plate, I’ve done that,” said Ray.
Ray has enrolled at NEO in Miami where she will continue her softball career.
“I’m really happy I’m going up there, and that I’m going to get to keep playing the game I love,” she said.
