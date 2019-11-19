Cody Jeanes signs with Bacone College

Marcus Crittenden | Courtesy Photo

Sequoyah senior Cody Jeanes signed with Bacone College where he play baseball and run cross country. Front row, left to right, are Beverly Jeanes (mother), Cody Jeanes and Sequoyah assistant baseball coach and father Lance Jeanes. Back row, left to right, are Bacone head coach Tyrell Cummings, Bacone cross country coach Carl Cowan, Sequoyah cross country coach Sam HorseChief and Mack Chambers.

Marcus Crittenden | Courtesy Photo

