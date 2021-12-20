EMPORIA, Kan. – Northeastern State had little answers Saturday evening as they fell 89-61 to Emporia State.
The RiverHawks were limited to just 17 points in the first half, and outside of the opening minutes, it was an ice-cold 8-for-28 shooting performance that gave the Hornets a 28 point halftime lead that was too much to overcome.
Christian Cook had 22 points to lead the RiverHawks, and Emeka Obukwelu had 12.
Northeastern State had 21 turnovers as they fell to 6-4 (1-3 MIAA), and held a 43-to-38 rebounded edge.
Emporia State led as many as 49 points and improved their record to 8-3 (3-2 MIAA).
Northeastern State will quickly put this one in the rearview mirror as they will close out the calendar year with a Monday afternoon MIAA game at Washburn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.