When Shon Robinson got the call that he was a member of the 2023 Northeastern State Athletics Hall of Fame Class, he was surprised.
While he had already been inducted into the H.O.F. with the 2003 NSU basketball team. That team ended up on top of Division II when they won the NCAA National Championship
“It was surprising because I never thought I would get something like that,” said Robinson. “The phone call was weird, it feels good to be recognized. It is like when we won a National Championship, I was excited but it hasn’t kicked in.”
Getting to the National Championship and Northeastern State was not a straight-line progression. In high school, Robinson won a pair of State Championships and was a runner-up another year at Parkview. During Robinson’s sophomore season, Parkview lost in the Championship and then won the Championship in his junior and senior seasons.
As a key member of those teams, Robinson continued his career at the junior college level at Northeastern A&M College.
After his two years of junior college were over, Robinson had a stay at Baylor University. Robinson got some time on court in 2000, but would soon leave for NSU.
Going from school to school, helped make Robinson into a well-rounded player for the RiverHawks.
“I had a lot of good coaches. I won two state championships in high school, and he was a really good coach, big on fundamentals, and he wanted us to do everything,” said Robinson. “Once I left there I learned a new style of play in junior college. At Baylor, I learned how to shoot the ball. I learned so much from Coach Gipson playing off the ball and just toughness. I give credit to the coaches I played for that made me a well-rounded player.”
Moving from three different levels of college athletics, Robinson was able to see the different team dynamics. While Baylor and other D-I schools have the best funding and facilities, coaches, and staff, it was not the best team-wise for Robinson.
“Finically there is a difference, D-I schools have all the best stuff,” said Robinson. “You have to work harder at D-II than D-I. But a D-II is more family-oriented, we hung out more together as a team. At Baylor, our team got along, but it was not like a team family bond.”
Once in Tahlequah, Robinson was quickly hooked into NSU’s team culture.
His coach at NSU, Larry Gipson, said he was “arguably the most complete player on the National Championship team. He was a great defender, rebounder, and scorer. A total team player.” During the National Championship, Robinson led the RiverHawks with 26 points. His big day led NSU to a 75-64 win over Kentucky Wesleyan to clinch the National Championship.
“It was a big accomplishment,” said Robinson. “The year before I thought we had a better team but we ended up losing. That next year we had a lot of things we had to overcome, practices were harder because we had only eight or nine players”
The loss was not expected according to Robinson. But the loss added a chip on the RiverHawks that would motivate them to new highs the next season.
“We end up losing to West Texas or something and people thought we underachieved,” said Robinson. “They started looking at us in a different way. That helped up get together and push ourselves for a national championship. It was a great feeling after everything we went through that season.”
Robinson’s winning ways continued after he had graduated with a degree in management information systems, in 2007 and 2008 Robinson made the State Championship as an assistant coach for Christian Life Academy. In ’07 the team earned runner-up before winning it all in 2008. Robinson now lives in Baton Rogue Louisiana where he owns his own electrical company WLR Electric.
Robinson and the rest of the NSU Athletics Hall of Fame inductees will take place on Saturday, November 4 at the NSU Event Center.
